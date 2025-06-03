Time until Yixuan releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Yixuan is one of the highly anticipated S-Rank agents in Zenless Zone Zero, officially heading to the version 2.0 update. The patch releasing on June 6, 2025, will feature her banner during the first phase. The new A-Rank character, Pan Yinhu, is also featured alongside Yixuan, and players will likely want to summon them both.
The latter will receive preference, as she boasts a new fighting style called Rupture and the unique Auric Ink attribute. This article will help readers track Yixuan's release in ZZZ, with a countdown and regional timings.
When does Yixuan release in Zenless Zone Zero
HoYoverse has scheduled Yixuan’s debut in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.0. Therefore, her banner will go live with the update on June 6, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour maintenance break. The timing of it all may differ for fans based on their locations since all the servers will simultaneously release the new patch.
Here's a universal countdown to help players track Yixuan's banner release in ZZZ:
Readers can also find out Yixuan’s banner release date and time for major regions from the following list:
America (June 5, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (June 6, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (June 6, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
It is with noting that Yixuan's banner will be available in ZZZ, till June 25, 2025.
Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan banner details
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner will feature Yixuan during the first phase with a rerun character, Astra Yao. Therefore, the same countdown could be used to track them both. Here’s a list outlining all the characters obtainable during the first phase of the patch:
- Yixuan (S-rank): Auric Ink, Rupture fighting style
- Astra Yao (S-rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Pan Yinhu (A-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Pulchra (A-rank): Pulchra, Stun fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the following options:
- Qingming Birdcage (S-rank, Rupture)
- Elegant Vanity (S-rank, Support)
- Tremor Trigram (A-rank, Defense)
- Box Cutter (A-rank, Stun)
