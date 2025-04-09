Time until Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream is set to premiere globally on April 11, 2025, and it will unveil the highly anticipated contents of the next patch. Players can look forward to the official showcase of Hugo and Vivian, alongside the upcoming events, banners, and quests. During the "Bury Your Tears With the Past" Special Program, the host will further share a special redemption code containing Polychrome and other goodies.

For those interested in learning about the future contents, this article presents a countdown timer to track the time until the ZZZ 1.7 livestream premieres worldwide.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream premiere worldwide?

HoYoverse will conduct the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Special Program on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Since the broadcast will be held globally, its local airtime will vary depending on the viewers' location. To avoid confusion, they can refer to the countdown below, which displays the time until the ZZZ 1.7 livestream starts:

Once the timer ends, viewers should be able to watch the official showcase of the new content heading to version 1.7 by tuning into the game’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Those interested in watching the telecast might also want to check out its airtime across major regions.

America (April 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (April 11, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 am

12:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (April 11, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

The ZZZ 1.7 livestream is expected to showcase the gameplay of Vivian and Hugo, as they are confirmed to feature as playable agents in the same patch. The hosts will also unveil their banners, events, and other content from the update. They will further share a special redemption code, which players can redeem to obtain free rewards.

Like previous Special Programs, the version 1.7 livestream code will reward 300x Polychromes, Dennies, and other in-game resources. They can be acquired via the official redemption method.

