Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream to unveil the new events, banners, and everything the next patch has in store. Scheduled to commence on April 11, 2025, the "Bury Your Tears With the Past" Special Program will further showcase Hugo and Vivian, the S-Rank agents featured in the update. They were officially revealed via the drip marketing campaign.

Players can also look forward to a new special redemption code, which the host will share during the broadcast. This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.7 livestream schedule for all regions.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream schedule

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 Special Program is scheduled to premiere globally on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The timing will differ for viewers depending on their locations. In that case, they can refer to the list below, which contains the ZZZ 1.7 livestream date and time across major regions:

America (April 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (April 11, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 am

12:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (April 11, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight livestream: Date, time, and more

Readers can also use the countdown below to track the time until the ZZZ 1.7 livestream starts:

Once the timer reaches zero, viewers can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the "Bury Your Tears With the Past" Special Program. It will tease the upcoming events, banners, and other content, alongside gameplay showcases of the featured characters.

The telecast host will also share a redemption code, which typically yields the following rewards:

300 x Polychromes

2 x Senior Investigator Logs

3 x W-Engine Energy Modules

30,000 Dennies

As is with every active code, Proxies should be able to claim the freebies using any official redemption method, provided they do it before the expiry time. The reward will be dispatched via the in-game mailing system. Players can use the resources to summon and build future characters.

