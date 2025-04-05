Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight livestream: Date, time, and more

HoYoverse has plans to release Zenless Zone Zero on Xbox soon and has officially scheduled a livestream to potentially reveal their plans for and release window for the console launch. According to the official announcement, the telecast will air globally on April 12, 2025. There could be future character showcases or roadmaps, which players wouldn't want to miss.
This article discusses the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight livestream date and time across major regions.
Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight livestream date, time, and countdown
The Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2025, at 1 AM (UTC+8). The timing will vary for viewers depending on their location since HoYoverse will conduct the broadcast globally.
You can refer to the list below, which details the ZZZ Xbox Spotlight livestream date and time across major regions:
America (April 11, 2025)
- Pacific Standard Time (PST): 10 AM
- Mountain Standard Time (MST): 11 AM
- Central Standard Time (CST): 12 PM
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): 1 PM
Europe (April 11, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WET): 6 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CET): 7 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EET): 8 PM
Asia (April 11 & 12, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): 1 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 2 AM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 2 AM
Readers can also use the countdown below to track the telecast:
Where to watch the ZZZ Xbox Spotlight livestream
HoYoverse will conduct the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight livestream to commemorate the upcoming console launch of the game and reveal the associated content. Once the countdown reaches zero, viewers can tune into the game's YouTube and Twitch platforms to watch the telecast.
What to expect from ZZZ Xbox Spotlight livestream?
Fans can look forward to learning the ZZZ Xbox release window from the upcoming Spotlight livestream. Additionally, HoYoverse is expected to release more details about the upcoming update and the features the console players will have access to. They will likely get access to the latest updates and banners.
Speaking of which, HoYoverse has revealed Hugo and Vivian via the drip marketing campaign, confirming their debut as playable characters in version 1.7.
