Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update releases worldwide

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update, releasing on June 6, 2025, marks the game’s first anniversary. As such, HoYoverse has planned a wealth of content for the upcoming patch, including three new characters, hefty rewards, and more. Players will certainly want to hop into version 2.0 to summon featured S-rank agents like Yixuan and Ju Fufu.
They can also expect to visit the Waifei Peninsula and embark on a fresh adventure filled with puzzles and explorations. This article will help readers track the ZZZ 2.0 update release with a countdown timer and regional timings.
When does Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update release worldwide?
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update is scheduled to release globally on June 6, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) for Asia and Europe. Servers in America will receive the new patch on June 5, 2025. While version 2.0 will roll out simultaneously worldwide, the time zone difference can cause some confusion among players.
Hence, we have provided below a countdown, which displays the time until the ZZZ 2.0 update launches globally:
Since Yixuan is featured in the first phase of the patch, readers can also use the above timer to track her arrival. They might also want to check out the update release timing for major regions:
America (June 5, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (June 6, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (June 6, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Everything new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream has unveiled everything the next patch has in store. Aside from new S-rank characters, version 2.0 has the following to offer:
- New A-rank agent, Pan Yinhu.
- Astra Yao and Caesar rerun.
- In version 2.0's story quest, Proxies will visit the Waifei Peninsula.
- New S-rank Bangboo, Bellion.
- Multiple new events like the Gravitational Attraction and Holographic Onslaught Arena.
- Cosmetics for Yixuan and Proxies.
- Addition of minimap and Navigation menu update with other QoL changes.
- The first anniversary reward includes 30 free pulls, standard S-rank agents, W-Engines, and more.
