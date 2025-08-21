Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream

HoYoverse will host the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream on August 22, 2025, to reveal the new content from the next patch. Viewers will get a glimpse at the upcoming banners, the new agent's gameplay, featured events, and more. Additionally, the telecast host will share a special redemption code containing free rewards.

Ad

This article will further help viewers track the time until the ZZZ 2.2 livestream with a countdown.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream air worldwide?

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program Announcement Dear Proxies, the Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program will air on August 22 at 19:30 (UTC+8). Seed and Orphie &amp; Magus will join

Ad

Trending

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream will be conducted on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The timing may vary for viewers from different regions. In that case they can use the countdown below to track the global premiere:

Ad

Readers might also want to check out the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule for major regions:

America (August 22, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (August 22, 2025)

Western European Standard Time (WEST) : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Standard Time (CEST) : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am

Asia (August 22, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Ad

Also read: ZZZ 2.2 drip marketing reveals Orphie & Magus

Where to watch the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream?

As always, you can watch the ZZZ 2.2 livestream on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. This time, Seed and Orphie & Magus from the Obol Squad faction will join Mr. Z as special guests. The hosts will provide a preview of the upcoming update and showcase the new agents.

Ad

What to expect from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream?

Here are the announcements expected in the upcoming Special Program:

Seed and Orphie & Magus will be featured as S-Rank agents on the version 2.2 banners.

and will be featured as S-Rank agents on the version 2.2 banners. Players can also expect Trigger and Evelyn reruns.

and reruns. A new story quest that explores the relation between the Obol Squad and the Exaltists.

A new area will likely be added in the new update.

The Deadly Assault game mode is expected to receive some changes.

Announcements regarding the featured events.

The livestream might unveil details about the previously teased Razer collaboration.

HoYoverse will also share a special redemption code containing 300 Polychrome.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.