Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 21, 2025 13:40 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream announcement
Tune in to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream to learn about the upcoming patch (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will host the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream on August 22, 2025, to reveal the new content from the next patch. Viewers will get a glimpse at the upcoming banners, the new agent's gameplay, featured events, and more. Additionally, the telecast host will share a special redemption code containing free rewards.

This article will further help viewers track the time until the ZZZ 2.2 livestream with a countdown.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream air worldwide?

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream will be conducted on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The timing may vary for viewers from different regions. In that case they can use the countdown below to track the global premiere:

Readers might also want to check out the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule for major regions:

America (August 22, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (August 22, 2025)

  • Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 am
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pm
  • Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am

Asia (August 22, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
Where to watch the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream?

As always, you can watch the ZZZ 2.2 livestream on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. This time, Seed and Orphie & Magus from the Obol Squad faction will join Mr. Z as special guests. The hosts will provide a preview of the upcoming update and showcase the new agents.

What to expect from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream?

Here are the announcements expected in the upcoming Special Program:

  • Seed and Orphie & Magus will be featured as S-Rank agents on the version 2.2 banners.
  • Players can also expect Trigger and Evelyn reruns.
  • A new story quest that explores the relation between the Obol Squad and the Exaltists.
  • A new area will likely be added in the new update.
  • The Deadly Assault game mode is expected to receive some changes.
  • Announcements regarding the featured events.
  • The livestream might unveil details about the previously teased Razer collaboration.
  • HoYoverse will also share a special redemption code containing 300 Polychrome.
