Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update releases globally

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update is right on the horizon, and it will feature new banners, fresh quests, and other exciting content. The patch launching on October 15, 2025, will also introduce three new characters from the Spook Shack faction. Fans will look forward to exploring it all and summoning Lucia and Yidhari from the upcoming banner.
As for Komano Manato, they will receive it for free upon completing the story quest. This article presents a countdown to help players track the time until the ZZZ 2.3 update goes live.
When does Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update release worldwide?
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 patch is scheduled to launch globally on October 15, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The patch release will be preceded by a five-hour-long maintenance break, which will start at 6 am (UTC+8). The timings will differ for players from different regions.
To help them, we have added a countdown below that actively tracks the time until the ZZZ 2.3 update releases worldwide:
Additionally, readers can also check out the patch release timing across major regions from the list below:
America (October 14, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (October 15, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (October 15, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner characters and W-Engines
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner characters and W-Engines were disclosed during update’s special livestream. We have further compiled the details in the following list:
Phase 1- Lucia and Vivian
Agents
- Lucia (S-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Vivian (S-Rank): Ether, Anomaly fighting style
- Kamano Manato (A-Rank): Fire, Rupture fighting style
- Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
W-Engines
- Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)
- Flight of Fancy (S-Rank, Anomaly)
- Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly)
Phase 2- Yidhari and Ju Fufu
Agents
- Yidhari (S-Rank): Ice, Rupture fighting style
- Ju Fufu (S-Rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Pan Yinhu (A-Rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Pulchra (A-Rank): Physical, Stun fighting style
W-Engines
- Kraken’s Cradle (S-Rank, Rupture)
- Roaring Fur-Nace (S-Rank, Stun)
- Tremor Trigram Vessel (A-Rank, Defense)
- Box Cutter (A-Rank, Stun)
