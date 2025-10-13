Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 maintenance start and end time

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update launching globally on October 15, 2025, will be preceded by a maintenance break that will last for roughly five hours. While players are locked out of the game throughout the downtime, HoYoverse will use the opportunity to fix bugs and prepare the server for a fresh launch. The officials will further provide free Polychrome to compensate for the inconvenience.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.3 maintenance start and end times.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 maintenance start?

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 maintenance starts on October 15, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). When that happens, the servers will be shut down, locking players out of the game for a while. The timing of it all will vary for different regions, so Proxies may find it confusing to track.

They can refer to the universal countdown below that actively displays the time until ZZZ 2.3 maintenance starts globally:

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and schedule

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 maintenance ending time and duration

If things go according to plan, the ZZZ 2.3 maintenance will end on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour-long downtime. The update might even launch early if HoYoverse wraps up the process quickly.

The list below contains the complete downtime schedule for major regions:

America (October 14, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm

5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (October 14-15, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11pm - 4 am

11pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am

12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (October 15, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 - 8:30 am

3:30 - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7am - 12 pm

7am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7am - 12 pm

As is with every update, the officials will dispatch some compensation for the inconveniences caused due to the maintenance. If you have reached Interknot Level 4 in the current patch, be sure to check your in-game mailbox after the update. You should be able to claim 600x Polychrome for free. HoYoverse will offer more rewards if the maintenance duration exceeds the scheduled time.

