Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 preload option has been made available across all platforms before the major update on October 15, 2025. Using the feature, players can download all the necessary files ahead of the global release. Completing the process will significantly reduce the time for the final installation and ensure quick access to the new content.
This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.3 preload process and file size for all platforms.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 preload size for all platforms
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 preload feature was rolled out on October 13, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices. The file size will vary depending on whichever platform you are on. The list below contains the preload storage requirements:
- PC: 8 GB
- Android and iOS: 3 GB
- PlayStation: 14 GB
- Xbox: 22 GB
Bear in mind that additional space will be required if you have installed multiple voice-over expansion packages. Always check the storage requirement page and adhere to it to ensure a smooth preload process. Additionally, use a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the patch files.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 preload guide for all platforms
HoYoverse has disclosed the upcoming contents via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream. The patch will bring three new characters and exciting events alongside a fresh story quest. You can access the update quickly after completing the preload process. Here are the steps for each platform:
How to preload ZZZ 2.3 on PC
- Launch HoyoPlay on PC and choose ZZZ if you have multiple games installed.
- Find the Pre-Install icon next to the Start button and click on it. Doing so will bring up the pop-up window containing the storage requirements.
- Press the Download button below to confirm the process.
How to preload ZZZ 2.3 on Android and iOS
- Mobile devices do not have a dedicated launcher, so you have to boot up the game to preload the upcoming patch.
- Now, head to the login screen.
- Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.
- Press Confirm to download the files.
How to preload ZZZ 2.3 on PlayStation and Xbox
Both PlayStation and Xbox have a similar preload process. You have to launch the game on your console, and the download will automatically begin after some time if you have the required storage space available. Alternatively, use the game’s update page to preload the patch files on Xbox.
