Watch - Timthetatman rages over Fighter Planes and Thermite after dying in Call of Duty: Warzone

YouTube Gaming streamer Timothy "Timthetatman" lost his nerve while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on a recent stream. The popular battle royale game, which recently started its fifth season, has had its fair share of detractors in the past year, including Tim himself.

Back in January, the streamer threatened to quit the game entirely due to how frequently he was experiencing gameplay bugs.

This time, his gripes seem more centered on competitive balancing issues in Warzone, specifically the recent addition of Fighter Planes. Planes were added back at the start of Season 4, after previously being removed due to being overpowered.

Although planes may not be as broken as they were before, it can still be exasperating for players to have bullets raining down from the sky with minimal opportunity to fight back. This is what happened to Tim as he was preparing to engage another player in a firefight on foot, resulting in him quickly losing the fight and being eliminated.

The experience sent him on a rant about how Fighter Planes were ruining the game. He roared:

"F***! This game is a**! Bro, these planes can literally suck my f****** b*******!"

Timthetatman rages over Fighter Planes in CoD: Warzone

The YouTube Gaming streamer has regularly played Call of Duty: Warzone on his streams in recent years, with his 4.5 million subscribers concurring with his frequent opinions on the game.

So when Timthetatman speaks about balancing issues, it's likely somewhat representative of the concerns shared by the playerbase.

In this case, the Warzone streamer has been upset with the addition of Fighter Planes to the game. According to the playerbase, the planes were so strong after their initial release that they were quickly removed. Owing to the huge buff, players racked up massive killstreaks with little counterplay for the rest of the lobby.

Timthetatman was preparing to engage an enemy who was also on foot when bullets from a Fighter Plane started raining down on him, dealing significant damage. This put him at a disadvantage, and he was quickly forced to run from the fight and attempt to heal himself.

As he scurried away and reached for a medical syringe, the enemy player he was retreating from through a thermite grenade at him. To Timthetatman's dismay, he ended up becoming an easy kill. Dying sent the streamer into a fit of rage over how annoying Fighter Planes are. He lamented:

"I'm about to get into that fight, I'm about to jump in. What do I get, off the f****** top rope? Right as I'm about to get into it. All it does is just f*** with me!"

Timthetatman was also annoyed about how easily the enemy player was able to kill him with thermite. He stated:

"...and then this guy goes, 'Hey, I'll throw a f****** thermite right there, that might hit him.' Throws the thermite, and what do I do? F****** catch it, because I'm a fat b****!"

Needless to say, Tim doesn't seem to be a fan of the current meta in Warzone.

