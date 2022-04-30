Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 29): How to redeem codes for free skeleton keys and loot

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands lets players acquire different loot that ranges from weapons to cosmetics. In a sense, it carries on the legacy of previous Borderlands games, and there are various ways to get them.

One of the best ways for players is to redeem the SHIFT codes that the officials give out from time to time. As of April 29, users can redeem yet another code to get a chance at getting something valuable.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the first stand-alone game that Gearbox has made. The game has been a standout success as several fans and critics have claimed a successful rendition of the core elements that make Borderlands games great.

With SHIFT codes handed out routinely, players can always get a try at new loot, some of which can even be legendary items.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has provided one SHIFT code in the last week of April

The new code was released globally on April 29 and is now available for redemption by all the players.

The April 29 SHIFT code is: 3T63J-FWWKS-WKJWW-BJJTJ-TB3FZ

The code is available for redemption until May 5 at 15:00 UTC. If the code isn't redeemed, it will expire without any rewards.

Upon redemption, players will get one Skeleton Key that can be opened to open a Skeleton loot box within the game.

How to redeem SHIFT codes?

Given the time-sensitive nature of the SHIFT codes, they will have to be redeemed within the given time.

Redeeming SHIFT codes isn't very difficult, and there are a couple of ways of doing it. Both processes will require players to have SHIFT accounts, which must be created beforehand.

Once that's done, players can redeem the code from the website after logging in to their accounts. It will add a Skeleton Key to the player's account, which can then be redeemed within the game.

Alternatively, the same process can be done from the relevant section within the game. Once redeemed, players will be able to use the Skeleton Key directly to open the loot boxes and get the rewards.

As far as rewards are concerned, players can get pieces of equipment or cosmetics.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can use the latter to customize how they look in the game. As for the equipment, players can find some of the rarest items, including the legendary ones.

This will largely depend on the player's loot luck in the game. However, all SHIFT codes are available at absolutely no cost, making the rewards valuable.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar