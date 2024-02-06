In the quest to rescue classmate Fuuka Yamagishi, you will come across the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload. This is a pair of very strong Full Moon Shadows that attack Tartarus on June 8, in-game time. That said, beating the Full Moon Shadows will reward you with a strong navigator.

This guide should help you in your fight against the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload, while providing some useful information on the affinities and their subsequent changes for these Shadows.

Tips to defeat the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload

Inside Tartarus during Dark Hour (Image via Atlus)

Take note of the following points during the fight with the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload:

Make sure you take party members at around Level 20.

The Emperor takes damage from magic skills, while the Empress is weak to physical attacks.

Make sure you use Fuuka's Full Scan ability to counter the Full Moon Shadows' Paradigm shift that changes their affinities.

While the Shadows' affinities are cycling, using Fuuka's scan can help you exploit the weaknesses and consistently deal damage.

All-Out attacks can also be used to deal damage to both of these shadows at the same time

Affinity of the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload

The tips below can help you with the Shadows and the affinities they possess. Details of the Paradigm shifts are also provided.

The affinities of the Full Moon Shadow Emperor are as follows:

Strengths : Slash

: Slash Weaknesses : Electricity (before Paradigm shift), Ice (after Paradigm shift)

: Electricity (before Paradigm shift), Ice (after Paradigm shift) Null: Strike, Pierce, Fire, Wind, Light, Dark, Ice (before Paradigm shift), and Electricity (after Paradigm shift)

The affinities of the Full Moon Shadow Empress are as follows:

Strengths : None

: None Weaknesses : Pierce (before Paradigm shift), Strike (after Paradigm shift)

: Pierce (before Paradigm shift), Strike (after Paradigm shift) Null: Slash, Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind, Light, Dark, Pierce (before Paradigm shift), and Strike (after Paradigm shift)

Attacks and skills of the Emperor and Empress in Persona 3 Reload

The attacks of the Full Moon Shadow Emperor are as follows:

Tempest Slash : Heavy slash that hits 1-2 times on a single target.

: Heavy slash that hits 1-2 times on a single target. Getsu-ei : Medium slash on a single target that damages based on the lunar cycle.

: Medium slash on a single target that damages based on the lunar cycle. Slash damage : Standard hit that deals physical damage.

: Standard hit that deals physical damage. Paradigm shift: Changes the affinities of this Shadow.

The attacks of the Full Moon Shadow Empress are as follows:

Zionga : Medium electric damage that has a small chance of inflicting shock status.

: Medium electric damage that has a small chance of inflicting shock status. Fire Break : Cancels enemy resistance to Fire.

: Cancels enemy resistance to Fire. Paradigm shift: Changes the affinities of this Shadow.

These tips can help you breeze through the Full Moon Shadow face-off and reward you with a great Navigator through your journey in Gekkoukan High.

