How to defeat the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload

The Priestess in Persona 3 Reload is the first major story boss you will encounter. This boss fight is straightforward, as you need to defeat this shadow before the time runs out. But the major problem many players might encounter during this boss battle is that the Priestess will reduce the timer every few turns. You will need to prepare for this battle carefully, or else you might get stuck here for a while.

This article will give you several pointers on how you can defeat the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload.

Note: Throughout this article, the protagonist will be referred to by his canon name, Makoto Yuki (or simply Makoto).

Tips and tricks to easily defeat the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload

The Priestess will act as the first real challenge (Image via Atlus)

The Priestess in Persona 3 Reload will be the first Full Moon boss you will face. This boss encounter will take place on May 9 in the in-game calendar, so make sure you hit Tartarus several times before that and have Yukari, Junpei, and Makoto at level 10 minimum. First, let's look at some of the important stuff you should do before the boss fight begins.

Remember that you cannot do anything throughout May 9 once your school ends. Stock Dis-Freeze and HP items from the pharmacist at Paulownia Mall.

and HP items from the pharmacist at Paulownia Mall. Buy armor and weapons for every party member. You will get enough by selling the Treasure while exploring Tartarus.

Try to fuse a Persona who will have an Agi spell but will not be weak to Ice. This is crucial for this boss battle.

spell but will not be weak to Ice. This is crucial for this boss battle. Buy SP drinks from the Vending Machines around town.

After you have completed your preparations, it is time to face the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload.

The boss fight will commence once the cutscene plays out (Image via Atlus)

Once the mission starts, head along the rail track till you reach the train. Defeat the minion shadows as you make your way to the engine.

You will regroup with Junpei soon, and now it is time to fight the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload.

The following attacks will not work against this boss: Light, Dark, Ice .

. Buff Makoto and Junpei, use any buffing items you have, and equip a persona with Agi.

Use Yukari to support your team mostly. You can use her to attack the shadow if you do not need healing or buffs. If anyone has been inflicted with a Freeze status, use Dis-Freeze on them.

status, use on them. The Priestess will reduce the timer every few turns, so efficiency is your key.

If you repeat the above steps correctly, you can beat the Priestess in Persona 3 Reload.

A few days after fighting the Priestess, Elizabeth will call and tell you that the closed path in Tartarus has opened, and you can explore the higher floors of the tower.

