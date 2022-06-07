Tips for defeating Skeleton King in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has finally been released for mobiles and is in its beta state for PC. Players have already happily jumped into the game after a long time of waiting to start their next Diablo adventure.

However, many have been having difficulties taking down a particular boss in the new entry. When users think of the Diablo franchise, they often think of the memories they have taking on dungeons with their friends or all of the classes they can play.

Some may also remember the more staple bosses that have captured the hearts of gamers across each title, like The Butcher or Diablo himself.

However, one boss that many individuals may have fond memories of is the Skeleton King. Since the first title, King Leoric has been a recurring character in the Diablo franchise and is better known as the "Skeleton King."

With him being the first major boss in Diablo Immortal, some players may need a few tips.

Methods to defeat King Leoric in Diablo Immortal

Saving your ultimate

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ultimate abilities are seen everywhere nowadays. Some of the most popular current games like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Valorant have ultimate powers for each character in their roster.

These skills often range from huge bursts of damage to providing a fair amount of utility to users.

This staple mechanic in modern gaming has finally made its way to the Diablo franchise through Diablo Ultimate. A great way to cleave through any upcoming boss is to save the gamer's ultimate ability charge until the fight with the boss begins.

A well-timed ultimate can easily erase King Leoric's health.

Conserving health

Diablo Immortal is out on PC beta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Health potions are a staple in any fantasy role-playing title. However, few games in the genre have health potions as plentiful as those in Diablo Immortal. Rather than being bought from a merchant, players can find these potions from actions as mundane as defeating enemies or just stumbling upon them in their travels.

A well-timed potion can be a lifesaver when used correctly. Timing one between King Leoric's attacks can give users enough time to back away to let the potion take full effect.

They are more than likely to have an entire potion stock by the time they reach King Leoric.

Necromancers

The Necromancer in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Necromancer class is one of the many gamers can choose when selecting a new character. The biggest defining factor that sets the Necromancer apart from other classes is its ability to control up to six skeletal thralls via abilities or the two they have by default.

These skeletons are excellent at drawing boss aggression away from the player. If the latter needs to heal, they can just command their skeletons to attack King Leoric while drinking a potion and lying low until they are fully healed.

While there are undoubtedly many different ways to defeat a boss in Diablo Immortal, these are three of the easiest methods. Of course, users could also choose to take on the boss with friends, making the fight easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far