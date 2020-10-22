Tips for surviving on Alcatraz in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 11 is in full swing, with tons of new content to show for it. One of the more exciting new features in the anniversary season has been added to the Battle Royale mode. A new map has been added to the mode, taking COD Mobile players to Alcatraz. The map is similar to the Black Ops 4 version, but has some notable differences.

Alcatraz in COD Mobile Battle Royale

(Image Credit: Activision)

First things first, players need to understand how Alcatraz works. It has different features than the normal COD Mobile Battle Royale mode. Players can only enter Alcatraz in a squad of four. 40 players is the limit for the map, making for a total of 10 teams.

A new feature allows players to respawn on Alcatraz up to five times per round. The small size of the map means that there are no vehicles. There are also no class selections prior to loading in. Classes are found as loot, and those available are Scout, Ninja, Medic, Defender, Smoke Bomber, and Hacker.

Any class energy will switch over if players switch to a different class. There are weapon and ammo vending machines found scattered all across Alcatraz, so those unable to get a decent class, won't be left empty handed. Players also spawn with a random uncommon AR or SMG, as they dive back in from a portal in the sky.

Surviving Alcatraz in COD Mobile

Land somewhere safe

(Image Credit: Activision)

Players will want to drop somewhere safe. It might take a couple of games to determine where a safe location is. Typically, the middle buildings on Alcatraz will be littered with other players. Land outside of that, loot up, then head in for a fight. There should be plenty of fighting happening between these other players, allowing for easy eliminations, either by third-partying, or catching players with their guard down.

Stick with your team

(Image Credit: Activision)

This piece of advice goes for any team mode in any game really, and not just for COD Mobile. Players are matched up with a squad for a reason. Stick with your team in order to ensure that no one is eliminated on their own. This means that each player will be able to take shots and easily down an opponent. Having a full-strength team can overwhelm another that may be missing a member or two.

Find the right loot

(Image Credit: Activision)

Finding the right loot isn't easy, as nearly everything is randomized in a battle royale. When on Alcatraz in COD Mobile, be sure to gather as much loot as possible, including using the vending machines. Don't be afraid to pick up a different weapon if you feel it will better complement your team.

Moreover, stock up on as many lethal and tactical equipments as possible too. The final circle in this COD Mobile map will be chaotic, owing to the smaller size of the map. Having a frag handy could easily be the difference between winning and losing in such a situation.