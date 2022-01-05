"You're worse than me": TommyInnit hilariously drags Dream after latter responds to D'Amelio sister

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons was seemingly taken aback by Clay "Dream" publicly declaring that the latter was "worse" than him.

TommyInnit's statement was provoked by a tweet the Minecraft YouTuber had made towards Dixie D'Amelio. Surprisingly, he later received a response from the Tiktok star herself.

"Jesus dream you're worse than me."

TommyInnit takes a light-hearted jab at Dream

Clay "Dream" is often seen commenting and replying to posts by other creators that he would normally not interact with, such as when he challenged YouTuber Jake Paul to a fight earlier this week.

His recent interaction, however, even had his friend Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons reeling from its wording, leading him to say that the other was "worse" than him.

For context, TommyInnit's tweets are often termed "bizarre" or "odd" in a humorous way.

His comparison of Dream being "worse" than him implies he is somewhat knowledgeable about his reputation or self-aware about his persona. For further context, TommyInnit is friends with most of those he tweets at and is close with Clay as well.

Dream @Dream @dixiedamelio @heididamelio tell your mom I said happy birthday and I hope she had a LOVELY day @dixiedamelio @heididamelio tell your mom I said happy birthday and I hope she had a LOVELY day

Dream's tweet that caused TommyInnit to react the way he did was made in response to Dixie D'Amelio wishing her mom a birthday. In the picture she uploaded, she can be seen posing with her mom.

Clay responded to her birthday post, telling her to convey his "happy birthday" and "lovely day" wishes to her mom, humorously implying that he was infatuated with her.

Lucky for him, the D'Amelio sister herself acknowledged the tweet, stating that she would let her mom know of the aforementioned message.

Dream and TommyInnit have had many hilarious interactions on Twitter, often involving some of their other friends in the same Minecraft community circle (such as George "GeorgeNotFound" Wilkinson, Nicholas "Sapnap," and Toby "Tubbo" Smith).

When the DreamSMP server owner sent out a general New Year's message on his Twitter account, TommyInnit didn't hesitate to call him out over an insignificant detail, causing their audience to laugh at his antics.

