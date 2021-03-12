Who is Dream and why did he claim he could knock Jake Paul out?

'Dream' is an American YouTuber best known for streaming Minecraft. He has kept his identity secret and hasn't revealed his face or any other personal information on his social media platforms.

With more than 19 million subscribers on YouTube, Dream was one of the biggest gaming content creators of 2020. In total, he has seven YouTube channels, with almost 2 billion overall views on his videos. He was also named the 'Breakout Creator of 2020' by YouTube.

Dream has tried his hand at competitive Minecraft as well. He is a two-time winner of the Minecraft Championship tournament organized by Noxcrew.

In November last year, fellow Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs gave a glimpse of Dream's face on Twitter. Jacobs also claimed that Dream's real name is 'Clay'.

After his meteoric rise throughout 2020, Dream was the subject of controversy at the end of the year. He was accused of cheating while speedrunning Minecraft. After an investigation, Dream's speedruns were subsequently considered invalid. The YouTuber, however, denies the claims.

When Dream said he could knock out Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul scored a viral knockout over former NBA star Nate Robinson in November last year. The knockout video started circulating all over the internet, and 'The Problem Child' received a slew of callouts from fellow YouTubers, including Dream.

Dream responded to one of Jake Paul's tweets and claimed that he could knock him out on any day.

guys I could knock out Jake paul any day bring it on Ohio boy — Dream (@Dream) November 30, 2020

Jake Paul, however, did not respond to Dream's challenge. It can be assumed that Dream was probably engaging in lighthearted banter with Paul, since it doesn't appear the popular Minecraft streamer is well-versed with the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul fought Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV. He has competed in two professional boxing bouts against non-professional boxers in AnEsonGib and Robinson.

He is set to make his return to the boxing ring against former UFC star Ben Askren on April 17. While Askren has claimed he will knock Paul out in the seventh round, the YouTuber has said the fight is not going to last that long.