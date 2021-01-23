TommyInnit replies to Justin Bieber, fans troll his tweet

TommyInnit responded to Justin Bieber's old tweet about a concert and a lot of fans took the opportunity to make fun of him.

TommyInnit is well known to be random and immature in order to put a joke out, but his most recent joke had fans scratching their heads. His intention was very confusing; was it just to be random or did he plan on doing anything with Justin?

how did you spell his name wrong it’s literally in his @ — kat シ misses sbi (@PUNZLOVEB0T) January 21, 2021

Some fans made fun of Tommy and that caused even more fans to come and do the same thing.

Related: TommyInnit receives support after calling out NSFW content based on him

tommy this is almost a month old are you stalking justin — ava¹⁶ (@itrustmyydream) January 21, 2021

i feel like tonmy and tubbo ehare a braincell — your mom (@suzy37171308) January 21, 2021

In a sea of responses that only poke fun at Tommy, it's hard to find any supporters.

tommy is a beleiber confirmed — lost_sauce_ (@lost_sauce_) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

It is good to see that fans have become more discerning about the posts of the streamer. Tommy is well known to act a certain way in order to get more attention; this is fine in a stream, but many are not happy with receiving notifications about the streamer for no reason.

Related: Fans baffled as TommyInnit's latest Minecraft video gets age-restricted

TommyInnit has been trying to build clout this way

This is not the first or the last time Tommy has replied to a celebrity to try and get more attention. This normally goes over very well, but it appears to have changed on this tweet.

Hi ariana im friends with Tubbo. please — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 10, 2021

No plz, first Ariana now Justin, I'm worried ngl 😳 — P𝕚𝕜𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕠 (@Eleonor10108438) January 21, 2021

tommyinnit cant stream tonight because he has to go through all of justin bieber's tweets — ani EMMA DAY (@vintageinnit) January 21, 2021

It would appear that many fans are starting to see through his thinly veiled attempts at making more of a fan base for himself by getting into someone else's feed. This will most likely not stop TommyInnit, because even bad replies or comments are good for clout.

Did you really just tweet while streaming? — Amy Deto (@DetoAmy) January 21, 2021

This is an ongoing theme for many who stream Minecraft. Even Karl Jacobs has been known to tweet at Celebrities to appease his fanbase. The trend will not stop anytime soon if TommyInnit and other streamers continue to get the responses that they crave.

Related: TommyInnit's Minecraft settings, skin, seed, server, and more