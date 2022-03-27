TommyInnit reveals his apartment fire alarm went off due to a neighbor smoking

TommyInnit shares how his apartment's fire alarm went off due to his neighbors smoking, causing him to fear that all of his equipment and priceless keepsakes were going to be burned to ash.

Tom "TommyInnit" is one of the most popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch, gathering millions of fans on both his Twitch and YouTube channels. He constantly collaborates with other top Minecraft creators like Wilbur Soot, Philza, Dream, and many, many more.

Today, before competing in the Minecraft Championship, he shared with his audience that a lot has happened since the last time he streamed. He explained that while he was practicing piano around the middle of the day, his apartment's fire alarm suddenly went off.

After running down to the ground floor, he waited until the fire department shut the alarm off so he could return to his room, worrying that the fire was going to spread to his room and burn everything he owned.

"I'm sat there thinking, "F*ck, what if all of my stuff has burned down?"

TommyInnit's neighbors set off apartment's smoke alarm by smoking

Luckily for him, his apartment was completely untouched, but he was still wondering what set the alarm off if there was no fire. He asked a worker in the building if he knew what happened, to which he explained that the smoke detectors went off because of a tenant smoking in their room.

"I ask the builder what happened, and I'm not kidding, it turns out the people under me were smoking copius amounts of m***juana! Apparently the bong blew up and they held it under the smoke alarm, 'cause they were high, where all the smoke went."

He then said this explained the strange smell that's been wafting into his room, stumbling over his words as he tried to express how the situation made him feel, finally stating he can't escape his crazy new apartment.

"I went, "Oh that's good to know!" It also explains the strange whiffs I've been getting every other night! Oh my god... You can't make this up! I can't get outta here."

His fans exploded the chat with reactions as he told his story, with many laughing at the absurdity of the circumstances Tom was trapped in.

Tom's chat reacting to his outlandish story (Image via Twitch tommyinnit)

While it seems like there won't be any real fires in the future, it seems like fire alarms going off may become a constant event in this streamer's life.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul