Top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks (Season 56)

The Clash Royale leaderboard decks consist of the best-performing players' decks from last season, which started on February 5, 2024. Clash Royale Season 56 featured four events that unveiled two new card evolutions, namely Wall Breakers and Bomber. These were the focal points of all the love-themed events throughout that month.

Players globally employed diverse decks and strategies to dominate the leaderboard by the season's conclusion on March 4, 2024. Keeping that in mind, this article lists 10 of the best Clash Royale leaderboard decks.

List of top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks in Season 56

10) Bats-Night Witch deck

Bats-Night Witch deck (Image via Supercell)

Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this Clash Royale leaderboard deck. The player named Makotsu used this deck and acquired 3785 trophies throughout the season. The eight main cards of this deck are:

Bats Evolution

Skeleton Evolution

Elixir Golem

Skeleton King

Night Witch

Arrows

Rage

Elixir Collector

Average elixir cost: 3.1 elixir

9) Bomber-Ice Spirit deck

Bomber-Ice Spirit deck (Image via Supercell)

The second last deck in this list consists of Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. KickAsh won 3787 trophies with this deck that has the following card composition:

Bomber Evolution

Skeleton Evolution

Royal Hogs

Tesla

Earthquake

Royal Delivery

Ice Spirit

Little Prince

Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir

8) Giant-Fisherman deck

Giant-Fisherman deck (Image via Supercell)

Pedro used this deck to win 3787 trophies throughout the season. The infamous Cannoneer is this deck's Tower Troop, whereas the remaining cards are given below:

Giant Evolution

Bomber Evolution

Little Prince

Royal Ghost

Fisherman

Arrows

Bats

Rage

Average elixir cost: 3.0 elixir

7) Bomber-Bats deck

Bomber-Bats deck (Image via Supercell)

This deck used by a player named Mohammed Light features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. Light won 3803 trophies using this deck. The deck composition is given below:

Bomber Evolution

Skeleton Evolution

Mortar

Little Prince

Fire Spirit

Bats

Ice Spirit

The Log

Average elixir cost: 2.0 elixir

6) Bomber-Cannon deck

Bomber-Cannon deck (Image via Supercell)

The Tower Princess is the Tower Troop in this Clash Royale Leaderboard deck. It was used by Mohammed Light, who won 3818 trophies throughout the season using this deck. The deck further consists of:

Bomber Evolution

Knight Evolution

Electro Giant

Little Prince

Lightning

Tornado

Barbarian Barrel

Cannon

Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixir

5) Skeleton-Royal Hogs deck

Skeleton-Royal Hogs deck (Image via Supercell)

This Clash Royale leaderboard deck features Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. This deck won 3826 trophies and was used by Ryley throughout Season 56. Its remaining cards are:

Skeleton Evolution

Bomber Evolution

Little Prince

Royal Delivery

Earthquake

Ice Spirit

Royal Hogs

Tesla

Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir

4) Knight-Fisherman deck

Knight-Fisherman deck (Image via Supercell)

The Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this Clash Royale Leaderboard deck used by Ardentoas. Here are all the cards of the deck that won 3840 trophies:

Knight Evolution

Bomber Evolution

Goblin Giant

Little Prince

Lightning

Fisherman

Skeleton Dragons

Rage

Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixir

3) Bomber-Dark Prince deck

Bomber-Dark Prince deck (Image via Supercell)

The Tower Princess is this deck's Tower Troop, which won 3840 trophies throughout the season. Jorge Luis used this deck that features the following cards:

Bomber Evolution

Bats Evolution

Graveyard

Giant

Little Prince

Dark Prince

Arrows

Giant Snowball

Average elixir cost: 3.3 elixir

2) Bomber-Delivery deck

Bomber-Delivery deck (Image via Supercell)

Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this deck. A player named Ian77 won 3870 trophies using this deck. The main eight cards in this deck are:

Bomber Evolution

Skeleton Evolution

Royal Hogs

Little Prince

Earthquake

Ice Spirit

Royal Delivery

Tesla

Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir

1) Knight-Hog Rider deck

Knight-Hog Rider deck (Image via Supercell)

The top Clash Royale leaderboard deck features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. Mohamed Light used this deck to win 3898 trophies. It features the following main cards:

Knight Evolution

Skeleton Evolution

Hog Rider

Little Prince

Earthquake

Fire Spirit

The Log

Tesla

Average elixir cost: 2.6 elixir

