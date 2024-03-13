Top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks (Season 56)

The Clash Royale leaderboard decks consist of the best-performing players' decks from last season, which started on February 5, 2024. Clash Royale Season 56 featured four events that unveiled two new card evolutions, namely Wall Breakers and Bomber. These were the focal points of all the love-themed events throughout that month.
Players globally employed diverse decks and strategies to dominate the leaderboard by the season's conclusion on March 4, 2024. Keeping that in mind, this article lists 10 of the best Clash Royale leaderboard decks.
List of top 10 Clash Royale leaderboard decks in Season 56
10) Bats-Night Witch deck
Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this Clash Royale leaderboard deck. The player named Makotsu used this deck and acquired 3785 trophies throughout the season. The eight main cards of this deck are:
- Bats Evolution
- Skeleton Evolution
- Elixir Golem
- Skeleton King
- Night Witch
- Arrows
- Rage
- Elixir Collector
Average elixir cost: 3.1 elixir
9) Bomber-Ice Spirit deck
The second last deck in this list consists of Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. KickAsh won 3787 trophies with this deck that has the following card composition:
- Bomber Evolution
- Skeleton Evolution
- Royal Hogs
- Tesla
- Earthquake
- Royal Delivery
- Ice Spirit
- Little Prince
Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir
8) Giant-Fisherman deck
Pedro used this deck to win 3787 trophies throughout the season. The infamous Cannoneer is this deck's Tower Troop, whereas the remaining cards are given below:
- Giant Evolution
- Bomber Evolution
- Little Prince
- Royal Ghost
- Fisherman
- Arrows
- Bats
- Rage
Average elixir cost: 3.0 elixir
7) Bomber-Bats deck
This deck used by a player named Mohammed Light features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. Light won 3803 trophies using this deck. The deck composition is given below:
- Bomber Evolution
- Skeleton Evolution
- Mortar
- Little Prince
- Fire Spirit
- Bats
- Ice Spirit
- The Log
Average elixir cost: 2.0 elixir
6) Bomber-Cannon deck
The Tower Princess is the Tower Troop in this Clash Royale Leaderboard deck. It was used by Mohammed Light, who won 3818 trophies throughout the season using this deck. The deck further consists of:
- Bomber Evolution
- Knight Evolution
- Electro Giant
- Little Prince
- Lightning
- Tornado
- Barbarian Barrel
- Cannon
Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixir
5) Skeleton-Royal Hogs deck
This Clash Royale leaderboard deck features Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. This deck won 3826 trophies and was used by Ryley throughout Season 56. Its remaining cards are:
- Skeleton Evolution
- Bomber Evolution
- Little Prince
- Royal Delivery
- Earthquake
- Ice Spirit
- Royal Hogs
- Tesla
Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir
4) Knight-Fisherman deck
The Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this Clash Royale Leaderboard deck used by Ardentoas. Here are all the cards of the deck that won 3840 trophies:
- Knight Evolution
- Bomber Evolution
- Goblin Giant
- Little Prince
- Lightning
- Fisherman
- Skeleton Dragons
- Rage
Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixir
3) Bomber-Dark Prince deck
The Tower Princess is this deck's Tower Troop, which won 3840 trophies throughout the season. Jorge Luis used this deck that features the following cards:
- Bomber Evolution
- Bats Evolution
- Graveyard
- Giant
- Little Prince
- Dark Prince
- Arrows
- Giant Snowball
Average elixir cost: 3.3 elixir
2) Bomber-Delivery deck
Cannoneer is the Tower Troop of this deck. A player named Ian77 won 3870 trophies using this deck. The main eight cards in this deck are:
- Bomber Evolution
- Skeleton Evolution
- Royal Hogs
- Little Prince
- Earthquake
- Ice Spirit
- Royal Delivery
- Tesla
Average elixir cost: 2.8 elixir
1) Knight-Hog Rider deck
The top Clash Royale leaderboard deck features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. Mohamed Light used this deck to win 3898 trophies. It features the following main cards:
- Knight Evolution
- Skeleton Evolution
- Hog Rider
- Little Prince
- Earthquake
- Fire Spirit
- The Log
- Tesla
Average elixir cost: 2.6 elixir
Check out more articles:
Best Clash Royale double evolution deck || Best Monk deck in Clash Royale || Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap || Best Arena 6 deck in the game