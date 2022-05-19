Top 10 mods for Cities: Skylines on PC

Cities: Skylines came out in 2015 and took the city simulation genre by storm. Seven years down the line, it is the go-to game for any city sim enthusiasts. While the consistently released paid expansions and free updates are factors behind that, a significant part of that success can surely be attributed to the bustling modding community of Cities: Skylines.

User-created content for Cities: Skylines are largely put into two broad categories: mods and assets. Mods usually add new mechanics to the game or modify existing gameplay mechanics. On the other hand, assets are user-created buildings and props that players can use besides vanilla buildings and props to spice up their cities.

Cities: Skylines mods are a breeze to install as players can easily subscribe to them from Steam Workshop and enable them from the in-game mod manager.

This article will go over the top 10 mods available for Cities: Skylines on PC.

Essential mods for Cities: Skylines on PC

10) Achieve It!

First-time mod users of Cities: Skylines are often dissuaded by the fact that playing with mods bars players from gaining achievements. While Steam achievements are ignored by some, it is totally understandable why many players value them. Currently, C:S on Steam has 116 achievements, and nailing each of them certainly gives a sense of progression.

Achieve It! mod basically makes it possible to earn achievements while playing the game with mods.

9) 81 Tiles

The vanilla game lets players acquire only eight more tiles after the starting one. Hence, players are essentially limited to building on nine tiles per map.

The 81 Tiles mod makes the entire map available to players. This expands the playing area from a measly 3x3 block to a gigantic 9x9 tiles. While most vanilla maps are designed to be played in the middle nine tiles, a wide array of workshop maps utilize the full potential of the 81 Tiles mod.

8) Play It! and Render It! And Theme Mixer 2

Successor to the outdated Ultimate Eyecandy mod, Play It!, Render It!, and Theme Mixer 2 in conjunction provides players with granular control over the game's aesthetics.

From changing the latitude and longitude of the city to altering the sun's position, from modifying the time of the day to adjusting global and ambient light intensity, players can fit the game's visuals as per their preferences.

7) Fine Road Tool and Fine Road Anarchy

Building roads in vanilla Cities: Skylines can be quite tricky as the game often deters players from building roads as they want.

These two mods in tandem offer players precise control over the roads they want to build by allowing them to set finer road elevation steps while also providing different building modes.

6) Node Controller Renewal

The Node Controller Renewal mod is essential for getting precise control over the intersections of your cities. The nifty UI of this mod allows players to make the perfect intersection with just a few clicks.

From adjusting the offset, shift, rotate, twist, slope, and stretch of each node to adding crosswalks and U-turns, this mod makes everything possible at rather ease.

5) Network Multitool

This mod houses a select array of useful tools for creating roads and other networks in Cities: Skylines.

From creating parallel roads to joining two roads with a manually adjustable curve, the Network Multitool mod makes life easier by letting players skip the painstaking process of setting up different networks by hand.

4) Roundabout Builder

It is well known how hard managing the traffic of Cities: Skylines can get, especially when cities reach considerable size and population. Roundabouts are a great way to alleviate some of the traffic blockages usually caused by intersections.

As its name suggests, the Roundabout Builder mod makes the process of building a roundabout trivial. The time expended in fiddling with roundabouts in the vanilla game can be better spent doing something more creative.

3) Traffic Manager: President Edition

Usually referred to as TM: PE, this mod is a staple for most Cities: Skylines players on PC. It brings many useful features to manage traffic in your city. This mod improves lane and parking usage and allows players to customize junctions, roads, and rails.

Parking AI, which can be enabled through the options of this mod, gives purpose to the various parking buildings and plazas that you will build throughout the city.

2) Find It! 2

This must-have mod allows players to search, filter, select, and place both vanilla and downloaded workshop assets. It is the first stepping stone in creating a city with hand-placed buildings and props.

1) Move It

This mod is so essential that many players wonder why it is not yet a part of the base game. Move It allows players to select, move, and align various things.

From creating the perfect slope to duplicating existing objects, the functionalities provided by this mod are plentiful, making it the most useful mod for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu