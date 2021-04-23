Mods can get rather confusing for new Outriders players as they are divided into classes, tiers and categories (Weapons & Armor).

Knowing which mods to choose for which character is not as simple it would seem. Mods and class points work closely together to boost skills. They function as a complex system of interlocking and overlapping dynamics rather than simple enhancements for gear or skill. Unlike most looter/shooter titles that have a similar modding system, mods in Outriders are very peculiar.

The general norm is that weapon mods affect overall offensive power and DPS, while armor mods improve armor and survivability. However, in Outriders, this is not the case.

Armor mods in Outriders provide both defensive and offensive bonuses, which really make them versatile in nature. Due to this strange mix-and-match of mechanics, players will take some time to figure this system out. It's also important to keep in mind that most armor mods in Outriders are class-based.

However, there are a few mods out there that are beneficial irrespective of the player's class or build. The only downside is that these mods are Tier 2 & 3 Armor mods, which can be challenging to find initially, as players need to dismantle gear to add mods to the mod library.

Despite taking time to acquire, these mods can come in handy for all classes, and players should focus on finding these in-game as soon as possible.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 must-have armor mods in Outriders.

10 must-have armor mods in Outriders

Brawl : Boosts melee skill damage by 100%.

Captain Hunter : Increases damage against Elites by 20%.

: Increases damage against Elites by 20%. Not Impressed : Reduces damage taken from Elites by 20%.

: Reduces damage taken from Elites by 20%. Life of The Party : Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in Close Range. Stacks up to 8 times.

: Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in Close Range. Stacks up to 8 times. Sharp Eye: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants bonus Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Anomaly Eco : Grants bonus firepower and anomaly power bonus on skill activation.

: Grants bonus firepower and anomaly power bonus on skill activation. Shield Zap : When Shield is active, it spawns an electric shock around the player, dealing damage to a random enemy within a 5-meter radius. Ricochets to another target on a successful hit. Cooldown of 3 seconds.

: When Shield is active, it spawns an electric shock around the player, dealing damage to a random enemy within a 5-meter radius. Ricochets to another target on a successful hit. Cooldown of 3 seconds. Phantom Dash : During combat, the default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, which enables players to quickly pass through enemies.

: During combat, the default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, which enables players to quickly pass through enemies. Personal Space : Grants players a 25% bonus to close-range weapon damage.

: Grants players a 25% bonus to close-range weapon damage. Head of The Ward: Reviving an ally also fully restores their health.

