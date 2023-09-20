Top 10 weapons to use in Payday 3, ranked

Weapons are the backbone of any successful operation in the fascinating world of Payday 3. As players, you're given a variety of arms that can shape your gameplay in unique ways. As you make progress in the game, you will be immersed in a world of crime and cunning, and in many such situations, the difference between success and failure will be determined by the armaments possessed by you.

Payday 3 has 12 weapons, of which three are throwable, and one is an overkill armament. This list ranks them from worst to best in order of handling quality, usability, and versatility. With this knowledge, you will be able to choose the best arms for your playstyle once the game is released.

10 best weapons to use in Payday 3, ranked

10) Throwable Weapons

Flashbangs, frag grenades, and throwing knives are all throwable weapons. These are key aspects in the title and will help you deal with a variety of environmental issues. The frag grenade is useful when a large swarm of armored enemies rushes in, the flashbang is useful for crowd control, and the throwing knife is useful for stealth.

Throwable weapons are typically limited in their effectiveness compared to firearms, which is why they are ranked tenth on our list.

9) Ziv Commando

Ziv Commando (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Ziv Commando, classified as an SMG, is one of the least desirable weapons in the game. You can unlock it by reaching level 7 in the title. It is tough to control due to its rapid recoil and lack of steadiness. Furthermore, due to its small magazine capacity, high shooting rate, and limited damage output, it requires frequent and aggravating reloads. All these reasons make this the ninth entry on this list.

8) Marcom Mamba MGL

Marcom Mamba MGL (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Overkill Weapon, Marcom Mamba MGL, is a powerful grenade launcher in Payday 3. Given its six-grenade capacity, it excels in dealing with armored opponents and situations requiring major crowd control. It is best deployed in tight spaces to maximize its lethal power while minimizing collateral damage.

However, the long reload time can make using it a liability in many occasions, and that's why it comes in the eighth position on our list.

7) J&M Castigo .44

J&M Castigo .44 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The J&M Castigo.44 revolver, a famous weapon in Payday 3, is a force to be reckoned with. It packs a powerful punch while still providing a lovely, old-school vibe. While its magazine capacity is restricted and reloading takes time, the massive damage output more than compensates for these flaws.

This weapon is accessible at level 10 and requires precise aim to master, which is why it comes in the seventh position on our list.

6) Signature .40

Signature .40 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

Signature.40 is a tried-and-true choice that can save your life if your primary gun runs out of ammo. This pistol has a good damage output and accuracy, making it a useful sidearm in a variety of combat circumstances. As a cherry on the cake, it can be employed in both noisy settings as well as ones that require you to remain covert. The Signature.40 is available from the beginning and can be used at level 1, and is a trustworthy companion throughout your journey earning it the number 6 spot.

5) FIK PC9

FIK PC9 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

While the FIK PC9 does not have a large damage output, it is known for its fast shooting speed, stability, and precision. This pistol shines to its full potential only after you obtain the necessary accessories for it. To unlock FIK PC9, you must progress through to level 18 of Payday 3, and that's why it comes in the fifth position on our list.

4) Reinfeld 880

Reinfeld 880 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Reinfeld 880 is a pump-action shotgun in Payday 3 that excels at eliminating foes in close quarters and you can quickly unlock the gun by getting to level 2. Close-range conflicts are typical during chamber looting scenarios, making the Reinfeld 880 is an excellent choice, particularly against heavily armored opponents. That is why this gun is among the top choices in Payday 3.

3) Northwest B-9

Northwest B-9 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The Northwest B-9 is a burst-fire assault gun in Payday 3 which is very easy to handle, making it an ideal choice for heisters. It boasts an excellent balance of damage output, recoil control, accuracy, and handling. While level 21 is necessary, once in possession, this gun is a dependable asset. Hence, the #3 spot on this list.

2) 30 CAR-4

CAR-4 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The CAR-4, the game's first offering, is a carbine assault gun that lets you easily remove distant opponents as well as engage with several enemies at once while maintaining stability, precision, and strong damage output. The rifle is enjoyable to use, and as the first gun you have access to, it will help you overcome the game's numerous difficulties. That is why this is the second-best option to go for in the game.

1) SA A144

SA A144 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/Zdann)

The SA A144 is, without a doubt, the best gun in the game. However, you must first reach level 15 in Payday 3 to gain this game-changing item. It is a versatile marksman rifle capable of overcoming situational constraints. Because of its enormous damage output, you can easily eliminate swarms of opponents and single-handedly neutralize armored enemies. This formidable rifle proves its worth in every situation, constantly tipping the scales in your favor.