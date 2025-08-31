Ever since HoYoverse released Zenless Zone Zero, the players have experienced many characters from the various factions across New Eridu. Each character brings their own unique personality that blends in with gameplay. Many newcomers have joined over time, being attracted to the rewards that the game offers and the powerful fan-favorite characters contributing to the hype, like Miyabi.

However, for beginners, making the right choices and choosing which agents to build or invest in can be overwhelming, especially with limited resources and rotating banners. Thus, in this article, we are going to highlight the top 10 characters that beginners should prioritize as per the current Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1.

Top 10 Zenless Zone Zero characters that beginners should invest in

Each pick in this article is based on the Zenless Zone Zero's community experience around these characters in gameplay.

1) Alice (Physical Anomaly)

Alice official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice is one of the best beginner-friendly main S-rank Anomaly DPS options in Zenless Zone Zero currently. She deals constant Physical Anomaly damage (triggering Assault), shredding through enemies while stacking anomaly buildup for quick procs in the team rotation.

Beginners can find her easy to use, which is to jump into combat, stay on-field, and keep hitting to trigger devastating anomaly bursts. Alice fits in almost any anomaly-related composition, and she is currently available in the Signal Search banner.

2) Yanagi (Electric Anomaly)

Yanagi official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanagi shines as an S-rank Electric Anomaly specialist triggering constant Disorder reaction and works well in prolonged fights like Deadly Assault in Zenless Zone Zero. She continuously applies shock buildup, creating strong synergy with teams that focus on anomaly triggers.

Because of her quick switch easy skill deployment, beginners may find her easier to use in anomaly setups. Yanagi is also useful in ZZZ teams lacking consistent shock application or even as a sub DPS electric character outside of her anomaly setup. She's also currently available alongside Alice via the Signal Search banner.

3) Miyabi (Frost Anomaly)

Miyabi official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Hoshimi Miyabi is Zenless Zone Zero's meta powerhouse S-rank Frost Anomaly specialist. She delivers insane amounts of damage as a DPS and is fairly easy to use as well. Her playstyle revolves around slashing enemies with heavy Frost-infused strikes, triggering Frostburn anomaly reaction in the process.

For beginners, she provides a reliable DPS “carry” character who can stay on the field for a longer period of time. Although Miyabi sometimes does require good team support to maximize her damage, she’s still a long-term investment that's worth making specially for endgame modes. She can easily fit in Anomaly teams as long her buffs are activated in the team composition.

4) Trigger (Electric Stun)

Trigger's official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger is one of the best S-rank Electric Stun agents in Zenless Zone Zero, making her invaluable for beginners. As a stunner, she can quickly stun the enemies from a distance using her skill and charged attacks.

Pairing her with standard characters like Solider 11 or the upcoming ZZZ character Seed can really help beginners to quickly get through their early to mid-game content. Both Trigger and Seed will make a reurn in the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2.

5) Evelyn (Fire Attack)

Evelyn's official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn is the most reliable Fire Attack DPS in Zenless Zone Zero who provides raw power and strong AOE damage against enemies. Even when faced against a single-target enemy, Evelyn outshines with her constant fire crit damage alongside a good team composition with characters like Astra Yao, Lucy or Lighter.

She is quite friendly to use for beginners once they grasp her charged attack mechanics in her playstyle and her burst phases. Evelyn is going to have a rerun as well in the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2, making it easier for new players to get her.

6) Anby (Electric Stun)

Anby's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Anby is an A-rank Electric Stun agent that players can get for free, and yet she often plays like an S-rank in terms of value in the meta. She’s one of the easiest stunners for beginners and can even act as a DPS, thanks to her simple skill rotation and short animations.

Anby deals constant Electric damage while stunning enemies efficiently, letting your main DPS dish out big damage without being interrupted. Even in the current meta, many players use Anby as a flexible stun unit in their teams.

7) Nicole (Ether Support)

Nicole's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole may not be the flashiest unit, but she’s one of the best beginner supports in Zenless Zone Zero. Her EX skill even on quick rotations create fields that buff allies damage and do a little crowd control on groupable enemies.

It's very easy to set up her support EX skill or even burst, switch to your DPS, and enjoy the damage boost. Nicole is also versatile across many team compositions, even in the current meta.

8) Lucy (Fire Support)

Lucy's official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucy is an A-rank Fire support with incredible value for meta as well as new players. She buffs allies via her skill in quick swap rotations by continously doing fire damage at the enemy when you swap out.

New players who have Evelyn can make use of this skill synergy to amplify their damage. She is also easy to slot into Fire teams, making her a staple support for many squads.

9) Soukaku (Ice Support)

Soukaku's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Soukaku is an A-rank who provides strong Ice support, boosting frost-based characters like Miyabi. She enhances frost damage while also providing utility with her supportive skill set.

New players can benefit from her simple and straightforward playstyle, which is to swap into her, use her skill, and then swap back to the DPS. Soukaku is a great A-rank option that adds value to Frost compositions without needing heavy investment.

10) Soldier 11 (Fire Attack)

Soldier 11's official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 11 is one of the standard 5-star characters and is an underrated beginner-friendly Fire Attack unit. She applies constant fire damage in combat, making her an easy-to-use DPS on field.

Pairing her with characters like Anby or Trigger can help unlock her full potential in battle. New players will find this unit to be a comfortable DPS to play early game, specially if they are still learning Zenless Zone Zero's way of team rotations.

For new players in Zenless Zone Zero, smart character investment makes the game far easier in the long run. Right now, both Alice and Yanagi are strong and recommended pulls, with Trigger and Evelyn having a rerun alongside new characters like Seed and Orphie in the upcoming version 2.2.

Aim for a balanced squad consisting of a DPS, a stun unit, and a support to go through all the challenges from early to current state of game.

