The Obol Squad’s artillerist, Seed, will make her debut as a playable S-Rank agent in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. She is an Attack specialist from the Electric element who relies on heavy firepower and coordinated attacks to dominate enemies. If you want a robust DPS that synergizes with other characters, Seed is for you.

Her banner will be featured in the first phase of the update, while the second half is reserved for Orphie & Magus. This article further discusses Seed's release window in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Seed release date, time, and countdown

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN The Version 2.2 Special Program Has Ended Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program | Intel Report The embers of last night still linger, spoiling the calm of a quiet dream. New Agent Seed and Orphie &amp; Magus will be coming soon, along

Seed will be featured in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. Hence, her banner will arrive with the update on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the patch on September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

You can check out the following list to find her banner release schedule across major regions:

America (September 3, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

(PDT): 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

(MDT): 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

(CDT): 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

(WEST): 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

(CEST): 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

(IST): 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

(CST): 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

(PHT): 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

(JST): 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will help track the time until Seed releases in ZZZ:

Zenless Zone Zero Seed banner details

Seed's banner was announced in the version 2.2 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2's first phase banner will feature Seed and Trigger, a returning agent from the Electric element. You can track Trigger’s arrival in version 2.2 using the countdown. The list below details all the characters you can obtain from the Phase 1 banners:

Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style

(A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will bring the signature options of the specified agents:

Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)

Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)

The Vault (A-Rank, Support)

Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

