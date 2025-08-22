Zenless Zone Zero Seed release date

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 22, 2025 21:02 GMT
Seed in Zenless Zone Zero
Seed in Zenless Zone Zero

The Obol Squad’s artillerist, Seed, will make her debut as a playable S-Rank agent in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. She is an Attack specialist from the Electric element who relies on heavy firepower and coordinated attacks to dominate enemies. If you want a robust DPS that synergizes with other characters, Seed is for you.

Her banner will be featured in the first phase of the update, while the second half is reserved for Orphie & Magus. This article further discusses Seed's release window in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Seed release date, time, and countdown

Seed will be featured in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. Hence, her banner will arrive with the update on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the patch on September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

You can check out the following list to find her banner release schedule across major regions:

America (September 3, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (September 4, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will help track the time until Seed releases in ZZZ:

Zenless Zone Zero Seed banner details

Seed&#039;s banner was announced in the version 2.2 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2's first phase banner will feature Seed and Trigger, a returning agent from the Electric element. You can track Trigger’s arrival in version 2.2 using the countdown. The list below details all the characters you can obtain from the Phase 1 banners:

  • Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
  • Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
  • Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
  • Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will bring the signature options of the specified agents:

  • Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)
  • Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)
  • The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
  • Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Akash Paul
