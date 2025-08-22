The Obol Squad’s artillerist, Seed, will make her debut as a playable S-Rank agent in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. She is an Attack specialist from the Electric element who relies on heavy firepower and coordinated attacks to dominate enemies. If you want a robust DPS that synergizes with other characters, Seed is for you.
Her banner will be featured in the first phase of the update, while the second half is reserved for Orphie & Magus. This article further discusses Seed's release window in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Seed release date, time, and countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Seed will be featured in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. Hence, her banner will arrive with the update on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the patch on September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences.
You can check out the following list to find her banner release schedule across major regions:
America (September 3, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (September 4, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (September 4, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
The countdown below will help track the time until Seed releases in ZZZ:
Zenless Zone Zero Seed banner details
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2's first phase banner will feature Seed and Trigger, a returning agent from the Electric element. You can track Trigger’s arrival in version 2.2 using the countdown. The list below details all the characters you can obtain from the Phase 1 banners:
- Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
- Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
- Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will bring the signature options of the specified agents:
- Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)
- Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)
- The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
- Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.