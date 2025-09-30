Top 100 EA FC 26 players with a real face

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 30, 2025 14:32 GMT
Top EA FC 26 players with real face
Top EA FC 26 players with real face (Image via EA Sports)

When it comes to EA FC 26 Career Mode, authenticity matters. Real face scans bring players to life, letting fans enjoy a more immersive experience both on and off the pitch. From legends of the game to rising stars, having accurate likenesses adds another layer of realism that sets EA FC 26 apart.

This year, a wide selection of both men’s and women’s footballers received real-face scans, covering world-class veterans, emerging stars, and some of the most exciting talents in the game. Below, we rank the Top 100 EA FC 26 players with real faces.

Top 50 men’s EA FC 26 players with real faces

Here’s a breakdown of the top male footballers with real faces in EA FC 26.

Name

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Age

OVR

POT

Team

WF

SM

Pace / Diving

Shooting / Handling

Passing / Kicking

Dribbling / Reflexes

Defending / Pace

Physical / Positioning

T. Courtois

GK

33

89

89

Real Madrid

3

1

85

89

76

90

46

88

R. Lewandowski

ST

36

88

88

FC Barcelona

4

4

74

89

79

85

44

84

F. de Jong

CM

CDM

28

87

87

FC Barcelona

3

4

82

71

85

87

78

77

M. Maignan

GK

29

87

88

AC Milan

4

1

84

83

85

88

64

84

Y. Sommer

GK

36

87

87

Inter

4

1

83

82

85

89

50

87

I. Konaté

CB

26

86

87

Liverpool

3

3

77

34

63

69

86

85

P. Dybala

CAM

ST

31

86

86

Roma

3

5

80

85

84

87

41

64

A. Rüdiger

CB

32

86

86

Real Madrid

3

2

79

55

72

70

84

86

L. Messi

RW

ST, CAM, RM

38

86

86

Inter Miami

4

4

78

85

85

90

33

64

D. Upamecano

CB

26

85

88

FC Bayern

3

3

77

45

64

73

84

84

N. Kanté

CDM

CM

34

85

85

Al Ittihad

3

2

77

65

73

80

85

79

Carvajal

RB

RM

33

85

85

Real Madrid

3

3

80

58

79

81

81

79

Iñigo Martínez

CB

34

85

85

Al Nassr

3

2

71

57

72

68

85

80

P. Gulácsi

GK

35

85

85

RB Leipzig

2

1

83

83

74

84

43

87

K. Benzema

ST

CAM

37

85

85

Al Ittihad

4

4

75

84

81

83

38

77

A. Lookman

ST

CAM

27

84

84

Atalanta

4

4

86

84

73

88

32

67

Rúben Neves

CDM

CM

28

84

85

Al Hilal

4

3

57

75

87

77

77

76

S. Milinković-Savić

CM

CDM, CAM

30

84

84

Al Hilal

5

4

62

80

81

81

78

88

Bernardo Silva

CM

RM, CDM, CAM

30

84

84

Man City

3

4

61

78

83

89

71

65

R. De Paul

CM

CDM, CAM

31

84

84

Inter Miami (loan)

3

4

75

78

83

83

76

83

F. Acerbi

CB

37

84

84

Inter

3

3

57

50

65

65

87

81

S. de Vrij

CB

33

84

84

Inter

3

2

62

41

68

69

86

74

M. Neuer

GK

39

84

84

FC Bayern

4

1

81

81

90

81

31

86

Gavi

CM

CAM

20

83

89

FC Barcelona

3

3

76

66

78

85

68

70

J. Brandt

CAM

CM

29

83

83

Dortmund

4

4

74

78

83

84

44

70

T. Partey

CDM

CM, RB

32

83

83

Villarreal

3

3

59

71

80

77

80

82

S. Mané

LM

RM, ST, LW

33

83

83

Al Nassr

4

4

82

81

78

85

44

75

H. Mkhitaryan

CM

36

83

83

Inter

5

4

77

78

82

83

72

75

Iago Aspas

RW

ST, RM

37

83

83

RC Celta

4

3

77

84

80

84

35

62

L. Modrić

CM

CAM, CDM

39

83

83

AC Milan

4

4

68

74

86

86

70

62

D. Vlahović

ST

25

82

85

Juventus

4

3

78

84

69

77

29

82

Trincão

CAM

RM, RW, ST

25

82

84

Sporting CP

2

4

80

80

79

84

40

71

M. Guéhi

CB

24

82

84

Crystal Palace

5

2

69

39

69

73

83

78

A. Robertson

LB

LM

31

82

82

Liverpool

2

3

74

61

80

77

79

75

D. Zapata

ST

34

82

82

Torino

4

3

74

81

64

77

35

82

Otávio

CAM

CM, RM

30

82

82

Al Qadsiah

3

4

78

71

82

85

70

75

F. Schär

CB

33

82

82

Newcastle

3

2

51

68

76

73

84

80

Y. Bounou

GK

34

82

82

Al Hilal

2

1

81

82

76

85

38

82

L. Goretzka

CM

CDM, CAM

30

82

82

FC Bayern

4

3

77

78

80

80

80

82

Fabinho

CDM

CM

31

82

82

Al Ittihad

2

3

53

69

78

77

81

80

E. Can

CB

CDM, CM

31

82

82

Dortmund

4

3

77

76

72

74

82

84

S. Gnabry

LM

RM, ST, CAM

29

82

82

FC Bayern

4

4

79

83

78

84

43

66

J. Stones

CB

RB

31

82

82

Man City

4

3

64

58

74

75

84

72

K. Koulibaly

CB

34

82

82

Al Hilal

4

3

74

48

62

65

82

84

Nacho Fernández

CB

LB, RB, LM

35

82

82

Al Qadsiah

4

2

73

37

68

71

82

79

D. Alaba

CB

LB, LM

33

82

82

Real Madrid

4

3

68

71

82

79

82

75

N. Otamendi

CB

37

82

82

SL Benfica

3

2

60

57

64

62

83

85

M. Götze

CM

CAM, RM, CDM

33

82

82

Eintracht Frankfurt

4

4

60

75

85

85

56

67

Parejo

CM

CDM

36

82

82

Villarreal

4

3

39

80

87

78

74

67

Raíllo

CB

33

81

81

Mallorca

3

2

41

36

59

62

83

84

Some of the standout names with real faces include Thibaut Courtois, still one of the best goalkeepers in the world at 33, with his elite reflexes. Lionel Messi, despite being 38, remains technically unmatched, and fans would be delighted to play with his latest real-world appearance.

Some of the current Barcelona stars, with their exact likeness in the game, are Robert Lewandowskibrings top-class finishing with 89 shooting, while Frenkie de Jong continues to dictate midfield play for Barcelona. On the defensive side, players like Antonio Rüdiger and Dayot Upamecano provide rock-solid options with high defending and physical ratings.

Top 50 women’s EA FC 26 players with real faces

Now, let’s take a look at the best female players who feature with real faces in EA FC 26.

Name

Position

Alt. Position(s)

Age

Overall

Potential

Team

Weak Foot

Skill Moves

Pace / Diving

Shooting / Handling

Passing / Kicking

Dribbling / Reflexes

Defending / Pace

Physical / Positioning

Alexia Putellas

CM

CAM

31

91

91

FC Barcelona

5

5

82

89

90

91

72

80

C. Graham Hansen

RW

RM

30

90

90

FC Barcelona

5

5

89

87

88

90

47

76

K. Shaw

ST

28

89

89

Manchester City

4

3

71

89

71

81

32

85

Mariona

CM

CDM, RW, CAM

29

89

89

Arsenal

4

4

78

84

86

90

76

79

Mapi León

CB

30

89

89

FC Barcelona

3

2

75

68

79

76

90

82

S. Wilson

ST

LW, CAM

24

88

90

Portland Thorns FC

5

4

92

87

79

89

45

81

G. Reiten

LM

LW, CAM

30

88

88

Chelsea

3

4

88

82

85

87

60

69

Debinha

CAM

RW, CM

33

88

88

Kansas City Current

5

5

85

79

86

91

46

75

K. McCabe

LB

LW, LM

29

87

87

Arsenal

3

4

80

81

82

83

83

82

L. Williamson

CB

CDM

28

87

89

Arsenal

3

3

74

48

73

72

88

77

M. Bright

CB

31

87

87

Chelsea

4

2

57

51

70

62

87

88

R. Lavelle

CM

CAM

30

87

87

Gotham FC

4

4

85

81

84

87

60

64

L. Heaps

CAM

CM

31

87

87

Olympique Lyonnais

3

4

76

84

87

84

64

80

L. Bronze

RB

RM

33

87

87

Chelsea

3

3

71

68

82

80

87

87

S. Kerr

ST

31

87

87

Chelsea

4

4

80

87

74

89

42

83

Claudia Pina

LW

ST, LM

23

86

91

FC Barcelona

5

4

79

86

83

87

45

71

P. Harder

CAM

ST, RM

32

86

86

Bayern München

4

4

81

80

80

88

27

78

A. Berger

GK

34

86

86

Gotham FC

4

1

86

84

81

87

45

81

Ona Batlle

RB

LB, RM

26

86

89

FC Barcelona

4

3

80

54

79

79

81

72

L. Schüller

ST

27

86

87

Bayern München

3

3

87

83

71

82

33

74

J. Roord

CM

CAM

28

86

86

Free Agent

4

4

75

85

86

85

65

74

T. Rodman

RM

ST, RW

23

85

90

Washington Spirit

4

4

91

81

78

83

55

82

E. Toone

CAM

CM

25

85

88

Manchester United

3

5

81

80

81

86

51

64

C. Weir

CAM

CM

30

85

85

Real Madrid

4

4

72

83

84

84

69

69

K. Little

CDM

CM

35

85

85

Arsenal

4

3

76

75

85

88

78

70

C. Mateo

ST

CAM

27

85

85

Paris FC

3

4

87

86

80

84

56

75

G. Stanway

CDM

26

85

88

Bayern München

3

3

80

79

80

86

77

77

D. Cascarino

RM

RW

28

85

85

San Diego Wave FC

2

5

93

75

79

88

38

61

S. Huth

CM

CAM

34

85

85

Wolfsburg

4

3

82

76

84

86

58

67

C. Girelli

ST

35

85

85

Juventus

4

3

77

84

70

80

46

77

Marta

CAM

ST, RM

39

85

85

Orlando Pride

4

5

70

83

84

88

44

75

A. Popp

ST

34

85

85

Wolfsburg

5

3

74

84

76

78

52

89

Salma Paralluelo

LW

ST, RW, LM

21

84

90

FC Barcelona

4

4

92

84

78

83

46

77

Cata Coll

GK

24

84

88

FC Barcelona

3

1

83

81

76

87

53

82

G. Reuteler

ST

CM, CAM

26

84

84

Eintracht Frankfurt

3

4

90

82

81

85

59

75

G. Viggósdóttir

CB

30

84

84

Bayern München

3

2

73

54

70

61

86

83

H. Hampton

GK

24

84

89

Chelsea

3

1

82

83

82

84

60

85

S. Nüsken

CDM

CB

24

84

89

Chelsea

3

2

70

73

78

80

82

76

M. Earps

GK

32

84

84

Paris Saint-Germain

3

1

81

80

83

82

41

84

L. Beerensteyn

LW

ST, LM

28

84

84

Wolfsburg

2

4

90

80

73

86

52

76

S. Doorsoun

CB

33

84

84

Angel City FC

3

2

77

62

74

76

85

82

A. Majri

LW

CM, LM

32

84

84

Free Agent

3

5

78

76

85

88

79

75

A. Greenwood

CB

LB, LM

31

84

84

Manchester City

3

2

71

65

82

74

85

82

S. Catley

CB

LB

31

84

84

Arsenal

2

3

81

66

80

80

84

83

V. DiBernardo

CAM

CDM, CM

33

83

83

Kansas City Current

3

4

75

76

81

84

65

73

A. Kingsbury

GK

33

83

83

Washington Spirit

2

1

84

82

72

85

41

83

S. Cerci

ST

25

83

85

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

4

4

82

82

75

81

53

79

N. Anyomi

ST

LW, CAM

25

83

85

Eintracht Frankfurt

4

4

90

79

73

84

55

83

Catarina Macario

CAM

ST, CM

25

83

87

Chelsea

3

4

83

82

80

86

57

72

P. Peyraud-Magnin

GK

33

83

83

Juventus

2

1

80

80

82

84

47

83

Alexia Putellas once again leads another table, but as the highest-rated women’s player with real face, who is a creative force with 91 dribbling and 90 passing. Her teammate Caroline Graham Hansen and Mapi León also appear on this list.

Rising stars such as Salma Paralluelo and Sophia Wilson bring raw pace and exciting potential, and their real faces represent the future of women’s football.

EA FC 26 delivers an outstanding lineup of players with real faces, enhancing immersion for Career Mode and kick-off matches alike. Whether you’re building a dynasty in Career Mode or competing online, these 100 real-face players offer both authenticity and world-class talent.

