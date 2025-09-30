Top 100 EA FC 26 players with a real face

When it comes to EA FC 26 Career Mode, authenticity matters. Real face scans bring players to life, letting fans enjoy a more immersive experience both on and off the pitch. From legends of the game to rising stars, having accurate likenesses adds another layer of realism that sets EA FC 26 apart.
This year, a wide selection of both men’s and women’s footballers received real-face scans, covering world-class veterans, emerging stars, and some of the most exciting talents in the game. Below, we rank the Top 100 EA FC 26 players with real faces.
Top 50 men’s EA FC 26 players with real faces
Here’s a breakdown of the top male footballers with real faces in EA FC 26.
Some of the standout names with real faces include Thibaut Courtois, still one of the best goalkeepers in the world at 33, with his elite reflexes. Lionel Messi, despite being 38, remains technically unmatched, and fans would be delighted to play with his latest real-world appearance.
Some of the current Barcelona stars, with their exact likeness in the game, are Robert Lewandowskibrings top-class finishing with 89 shooting, while Frenkie de Jong continues to dictate midfield play for Barcelona. On the defensive side, players like Antonio Rüdiger and Dayot Upamecano provide rock-solid options with high defending and physical ratings.
Top 50 women’s EA FC 26 players with real faces
Now, let’s take a look at the best female players who feature with real faces in EA FC 26.
Name
Position
Alt. Position(s)
Age
Overall
Potential
Team
Weak Foot
Skill Moves
Pace / Diving
Shooting / Handling
Passing / Kicking
Dribbling / Reflexes
Defending / Pace
Physical / Positioning
Alexia Putellas
CM
CAM
31
91
91
FC Barcelona
5
5
82
89
90
91
72
80
C. Graham Hansen
RW
RM
30
90
90
FC Barcelona
5
5
89
87
88
90
47
76
K. Shaw
ST
–
28
89
89
Manchester City
4
3
71
89
71
81
32
85
Mariona
CM
CDM, RW, CAM
29
89
89
Arsenal
4
4
78
84
86
90
76
79
Mapi León
CB
–
30
89
89
FC Barcelona
3
2
75
68
79
76
90
82
S. Wilson
ST
LW, CAM
24
88
90
Portland Thorns FC
5
4
92
87
79
89
45
81
G. Reiten
LM
LW, CAM
30
88
88
Chelsea
3
4
88
82
85
87
60
69
Debinha
CAM
RW, CM
33
88
88
Kansas City Current
5
5
85
79
86
91
46
75
K. McCabe
LB
LW, LM
29
87
87
Arsenal
3
4
80
81
82
83
83
82
L. Williamson
CB
CDM
28
87
89
Arsenal
3
3
74
48
73
72
88
77
M. Bright
CB
–
31
87
87
Chelsea
4
2
57
51
70
62
87
88
R. Lavelle
CM
CAM
30
87
87
Gotham FC
4
4
85
81
84
87
60
64
L. Heaps
CAM
CM
31
87
87
Olympique Lyonnais
3
4
76
84
87
84
64
80
L. Bronze
RB
RM
33
87
87
Chelsea
3
3
71
68
82
80
87
87
S. Kerr
ST
–
31
87
87
Chelsea
4
4
80
87
74
89
42
83
Claudia Pina
LW
ST, LM
23
86
91
FC Barcelona
5
4
79
86
83
87
45
71
P. Harder
CAM
ST, RM
32
86
86
Bayern München
4
4
81
80
80
88
27
78
A. Berger
GK
–
34
86
86
Gotham FC
4
1
86
84
81
87
45
81
Ona Batlle
RB
LB, RM
26
86
89
FC Barcelona
4
3
80
54
79
79
81
72
L. Schüller
ST
–
27
86
87
Bayern München
3
3
87
83
71
82
33
74
J. Roord
CM
CAM
28
86
86
Free Agent
4
4
75
85
86
85
65
74
T. Rodman
RM
ST, RW
23
85
90
Washington Spirit
4
4
91
81
78
83
55
82
E. Toone
CAM
CM
25
85
88
Manchester United
3
5
81
80
81
86
51
64
C. Weir
CAM
CM
30
85
85
Real Madrid
4
4
72
83
84
84
69
69
K. Little
CDM
CM
35
85
85
Arsenal
4
3
76
75
85
88
78
70
C. Mateo
ST
CAM
27
85
85
Paris FC
3
4
87
86
80
84
56
75
G. Stanway
CDM
–
26
85
88
Bayern München
3
3
80
79
80
86
77
77
D. Cascarino
RM
RW
28
85
85
San Diego Wave FC
2
5
93
75
79
88
38
61
S. Huth
CM
CAM
34
85
85
Wolfsburg
4
3
82
76
84
86
58
67
C. Girelli
ST
–
35
85
85
Juventus
4
3
77
84
70
80
46
77
Marta
CAM
ST, RM
39
85
85
Orlando Pride
4
5
70
83
84
88
44
75
A. Popp
ST
–
34
85
85
Wolfsburg
5
3
74
84
76
78
52
89
Salma Paralluelo
LW
ST, RW, LM
21
84
90
FC Barcelona
4
4
92
84
78
83
46
77
Cata Coll
GK
–
24
84
88
FC Barcelona
3
1
83
81
76
87
53
82
G. Reuteler
ST
CM, CAM
26
84
84
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
4
90
82
81
85
59
75
G. Viggósdóttir
CB
–
30
84
84
Bayern München
3
2
73
54
70
61
86
83
H. Hampton
GK
–
24
84
89
Chelsea
3
1
82
83
82
84
60
85
S. Nüsken
CDM
CB
24
84
89
Chelsea
3
2
70
73
78
80
82
76
M. Earps
GK
–
32
84
84
Paris Saint-Germain
3
1
81
80
83
82
41
84
L. Beerensteyn
LW
ST, LM
28
84
84
Wolfsburg
2
4
90
80
73
86
52
76
S. Doorsoun
CB
–
33
84
84
Angel City FC
3
2
77
62
74
76
85
82
A. Majri
LW
CM, LM
32
84
84
Free Agent
3
5
78
76
85
88
79
75
A. Greenwood
CB
LB, LM
31
84
84
Manchester City
3
2
71
65
82
74
85
82
S. Catley
CB
LB
31
84
84
Arsenal
2
3
81
66
80
80
84
83
V. DiBernardo
CAM
CDM, CM
33
83
83
Kansas City Current
3
4
75
76
81
84
65
73
A. Kingsbury
GK
–
33
83
83
Washington Spirit
2
1
84
82
72
85
41
83
S. Cerci
ST
–
25
83
85
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
4
4
82
82
75
81
53
79
N. Anyomi
ST
LW, CAM
25
83
85
Eintracht Frankfurt
4
4
90
79
73
84
55
83
Catarina Macario
CAM
ST, CM
25
83
87
Chelsea
3
4
83
82
80
86
57
72
P. Peyraud-Magnin
GK
–
33
83
83
Juventus
2
1
80
80
82
84
47
83
Alexia Putellas once again leads another table, but as the highest-rated women’s player with real face, who is a creative force with 91 dribbling and 90 passing. Her teammate Caroline Graham Hansen and Mapi León also appear on this list.
Rising stars such as Salma Paralluelo and Sophia Wilson bring raw pace and exciting potential, and their real faces represent the future of women’s football.
EA FC 26 delivers an outstanding lineup of players with real faces, enhancing immersion for Career Mode and kick-off matches alike. Whether you’re building a dynasty in Career Mode or competing online, these 100 real-face players offer both authenticity and world-class talent.
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.
Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.
Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.