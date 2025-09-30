Top 100 EA FC 26 players with a real face

When it comes to EA FC 26 Career Mode, authenticity matters. Real face scans bring players to life, letting fans enjoy a more immersive experience both on and off the pitch. From legends of the game to rising stars, having accurate likenesses adds another layer of realism that sets EA FC 26 apart.

This year, a wide selection of both men’s and women’s footballers received real-face scans, covering world-class veterans, emerging stars, and some of the most exciting talents in the game. Below, we rank the Top 100 EA FC 26 players with real faces.

Top 50 men’s EA FC 26 players with real faces

Here’s a breakdown of the top male footballers with real faces in EA FC 26.

Trending

Name Position Alt. Position(s) Age OVR POT Team WF SM Pace / Diving Shooting / Handling Passing / Kicking Dribbling / Reflexes Defending / Pace Physical / Positioning T. Courtois GK – 33 89 89 Real Madrid 3 1 85 89 76 90 46 88 R. Lewandowski ST – 36 88 88 FC Barcelona 4 4 74 89 79 85 44 84 F. de Jong CM CDM 28 87 87 FC Barcelona 3 4 82 71 85 87 78 77 M. Maignan GK – 29 87 88 AC Milan 4 1 84 83 85 88 64 84 Y. Sommer GK – 36 87 87 Inter 4 1 83 82 85 89 50 87 I. Konaté CB – 26 86 87 Liverpool 3 3 77 34 63 69 86 85 P. Dybala CAM ST 31 86 86 Roma 3 5 80 85 84 87 41 64 A. Rüdiger CB – 32 86 86 Real Madrid 3 2 79 55 72 70 84 86 L. Messi RW ST, CAM, RM 38 86 86 Inter Miami 4 4 78 85 85 90 33 64 D. Upamecano CB – 26 85 88 FC Bayern 3 3 77 45 64 73 84 84 N. Kanté CDM CM 34 85 85 Al Ittihad 3 2 77 65 73 80 85 79 Carvajal RB RM 33 85 85 Real Madrid 3 3 80 58 79 81 81 79 Iñigo Martínez CB – 34 85 85 Al Nassr 3 2 71 57 72 68 85 80 P. Gulácsi GK – 35 85 85 RB Leipzig 2 1 83 83 74 84 43 87 K. Benzema ST CAM 37 85 85 Al Ittihad 4 4 75 84 81 83 38 77 A. Lookman ST CAM 27 84 84 Atalanta 4 4 86 84 73 88 32 67 Rúben Neves CDM CM 28 84 85 Al Hilal 4 3 57 75 87 77 77 76 S. Milinković-Savić CM CDM, CAM 30 84 84 Al Hilal 5 4 62 80 81 81 78 88 Bernardo Silva CM RM, CDM, CAM 30 84 84 Man City 3 4 61 78 83 89 71 65 R. De Paul CM CDM, CAM 31 84 84 Inter Miami (loan) 3 4 75 78 83 83 76 83 F. Acerbi CB – 37 84 84 Inter 3 3 57 50 65 65 87 81 S. de Vrij CB – 33 84 84 Inter 3 2 62 41 68 69 86 74 M. Neuer GK – 39 84 84 FC Bayern 4 1 81 81 90 81 31 86 Gavi CM CAM 20 83 89 FC Barcelona 3 3 76 66 78 85 68 70 J. Brandt CAM CM 29 83 83 Dortmund 4 4 74 78 83 84 44 70 T. Partey CDM CM, RB 32 83 83 Villarreal 3 3 59 71 80 77 80 82 S. Mané LM RM, ST, LW 33 83 83 Al Nassr 4 4 82 81 78 85 44 75 H. Mkhitaryan CM – 36 83 83 Inter 5 4 77 78 82 83 72 75 Iago Aspas RW ST, RM 37 83 83 RC Celta 4 3 77 84 80 84 35 62 L. Modrić CM CAM, CDM 39 83 83 AC Milan 4 4 68 74 86 86 70 62 D. Vlahović ST – 25 82 85 Juventus 4 3 78 84 69 77 29 82 Trincão CAM RM, RW, ST 25 82 84 Sporting CP 2 4 80 80 79 84 40 71 M. Guéhi CB – 24 82 84 Crystal Palace 5 2 69 39 69 73 83 78 A. Robertson LB LM 31 82 82 Liverpool 2 3 74 61 80 77 79 75 D. Zapata ST – 34 82 82 Torino 4 3 74 81 64 77 35 82 Otávio CAM CM, RM 30 82 82 Al Qadsiah 3 4 78 71 82 85 70 75 F. Schär CB – 33 82 82 Newcastle 3 2 51 68 76 73 84 80 Y. Bounou GK – 34 82 82 Al Hilal 2 1 81 82 76 85 38 82 L. Goretzka CM CDM, CAM 30 82 82 FC Bayern 4 3 77 78 80 80 80 82 Fabinho CDM CM 31 82 82 Al Ittihad 2 3 53 69 78 77 81 80 E. Can CB CDM, CM 31 82 82 Dortmund 4 3 77 76 72 74 82 84 S. Gnabry LM RM, ST, CAM 29 82 82 FC Bayern 4 4 79 83 78 84 43 66 J. Stones CB RB 31 82 82 Man City 4 3 64 58 74 75 84 72 K. Koulibaly CB – 34 82 82 Al Hilal 4 3 74 48 62 65 82 84 Nacho Fernández CB LB, RB, LM 35 82 82 Al Qadsiah 4 2 73 37 68 71 82 79 D. Alaba CB LB, LM 33 82 82 Real Madrid 4 3 68 71 82 79 82 75 N. Otamendi CB – 37 82 82 SL Benfica 3 2 60 57 64 62 83 85 M. Götze CM CAM, RM, CDM 33 82 82 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 4 60 75 85 85 56 67 Parejo CM CDM 36 82 82 Villarreal 4 3 39 80 87 78 74 67 Raíllo CB – 33 81 81 Mallorca 3 2 41 36 59 62 83 84

Some of the standout names with real faces include Thibaut Courtois, still one of the best goalkeepers in the world at 33, with his elite reflexes. Lionel Messi, despite being 38, remains technically unmatched, and fans would be delighted to play with his latest real-world appearance.

Some of the current Barcelona stars, with their exact likeness in the game, are Robert Lewandowskibrings top-class finishing with 89 shooting, while Frenkie de Jong continues to dictate midfield play for Barcelona. On the defensive side, players like Antonio Rüdiger and Dayot Upamecano provide rock-solid options with high defending and physical ratings.

Top 50 women’s EA FC 26 players with real faces

Now, let’s take a look at the best female players who feature with real faces in EA FC 26.

Name Position Alt. Position(s) Age Overall Potential Team Weak Foot Skill Moves Pace / Diving Shooting / Handling Passing / Kicking Dribbling / Reflexes Defending / Pace Physical / Positioning Alexia Putellas CM CAM 31 91 91 FC Barcelona 5 5 82 89 90 91 72 80 C. Graham Hansen RW RM 30 90 90 FC Barcelona 5 5 89 87 88 90 47 76 K. Shaw ST – 28 89 89 Manchester City 4 3 71 89 71 81 32 85 Mariona CM CDM, RW, CAM 29 89 89 Arsenal 4 4 78 84 86 90 76 79 Mapi León CB – 30 89 89 FC Barcelona 3 2 75 68 79 76 90 82 S. Wilson ST LW, CAM 24 88 90 Portland Thorns FC 5 4 92 87 79 89 45 81 G. Reiten LM LW, CAM 30 88 88 Chelsea 3 4 88 82 85 87 60 69 Debinha CAM RW, CM 33 88 88 Kansas City Current 5 5 85 79 86 91 46 75 K. McCabe LB LW, LM 29 87 87 Arsenal 3 4 80 81 82 83 83 82 L. Williamson CB CDM 28 87 89 Arsenal 3 3 74 48 73 72 88 77 M. Bright CB – 31 87 87 Chelsea 4 2 57 51 70 62 87 88 R. Lavelle CM CAM 30 87 87 Gotham FC 4 4 85 81 84 87 60 64 L. Heaps CAM CM 31 87 87 Olympique Lyonnais 3 4 76 84 87 84 64 80 L. Bronze RB RM 33 87 87 Chelsea 3 3 71 68 82 80 87 87 S. Kerr ST – 31 87 87 Chelsea 4 4 80 87 74 89 42 83 Claudia Pina LW ST, LM 23 86 91 FC Barcelona 5 4 79 86 83 87 45 71 P. Harder CAM ST, RM 32 86 86 Bayern München 4 4 81 80 80 88 27 78 A. Berger GK – 34 86 86 Gotham FC 4 1 86 84 81 87 45 81 Ona Batlle RB LB, RM 26 86 89 FC Barcelona 4 3 80 54 79 79 81 72 L. Schüller ST – 27 86 87 Bayern München 3 3 87 83 71 82 33 74 J. Roord CM CAM 28 86 86 Free Agent 4 4 75 85 86 85 65 74 T. Rodman RM ST, RW 23 85 90 Washington Spirit 4 4 91 81 78 83 55 82 E. Toone CAM CM 25 85 88 Manchester United 3 5 81 80 81 86 51 64 C. Weir CAM CM 30 85 85 Real Madrid 4 4 72 83 84 84 69 69 K. Little CDM CM 35 85 85 Arsenal 4 3 76 75 85 88 78 70 C. Mateo ST CAM 27 85 85 Paris FC 3 4 87 86 80 84 56 75 G. Stanway CDM – 26 85 88 Bayern München 3 3 80 79 80 86 77 77 D. Cascarino RM RW 28 85 85 San Diego Wave FC 2 5 93 75 79 88 38 61 S. Huth CM CAM 34 85 85 Wolfsburg 4 3 82 76 84 86 58 67 C. Girelli ST – 35 85 85 Juventus 4 3 77 84 70 80 46 77 Marta CAM ST, RM 39 85 85 Orlando Pride 4 5 70 83 84 88 44 75 A. Popp ST – 34 85 85 Wolfsburg 5 3 74 84 76 78 52 89 Salma Paralluelo LW ST, RW, LM 21 84 90 FC Barcelona 4 4 92 84 78 83 46 77 Cata Coll GK – 24 84 88 FC Barcelona 3 1 83 81 76 87 53 82 G. Reuteler ST CM, CAM 26 84 84 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 4 90 82 81 85 59 75 G. Viggósdóttir CB – 30 84 84 Bayern München 3 2 73 54 70 61 86 83 H. Hampton GK – 24 84 89 Chelsea 3 1 82 83 82 84 60 85 S. Nüsken CDM CB 24 84 89 Chelsea 3 2 70 73 78 80 82 76 M. Earps GK – 32 84 84 Paris Saint-Germain 3 1 81 80 83 82 41 84 L. Beerensteyn LW ST, LM 28 84 84 Wolfsburg 2 4 90 80 73 86 52 76 S. Doorsoun CB – 33 84 84 Angel City FC 3 2 77 62 74 76 85 82 A. Majri LW CM, LM 32 84 84 Free Agent 3 5 78 76 85 88 79 75 A. Greenwood CB LB, LM 31 84 84 Manchester City 3 2 71 65 82 74 85 82 S. Catley CB LB 31 84 84 Arsenal 2 3 81 66 80 80 84 83 V. DiBernardo CAM CDM, CM 33 83 83 Kansas City Current 3 4 75 76 81 84 65 73 A. Kingsbury GK – 33 83 83 Washington Spirit 2 1 84 82 72 85 41 83 S. Cerci ST – 25 83 85 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4 4 82 82 75 81 53 79 N. Anyomi ST LW, CAM 25 83 85 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 4 90 79 73 84 55 83 Catarina Macario CAM ST, CM 25 83 87 Chelsea 3 4 83 82 80 86 57 72 P. Peyraud-Magnin GK – 33 83 83 Juventus 2 1 80 80 82 84 47 83

Alexia Putellas once again leads another table, but as the highest-rated women’s player with real face, who is a creative force with 91 dribbling and 90 passing. Her teammate Caroline Graham Hansen and Mapi León also appear on this list.

Rising stars such as Salma Paralluelo and Sophia Wilson bring raw pace and exciting potential, and their real faces represent the future of women’s football.

EA FC 26 delivers an outstanding lineup of players with real faces, enhancing immersion for Career Mode and kick-off matches alike. Whether you’re building a dynasty in Career Mode or competing online, these 100 real-face players offer both authenticity and world-class talent.

