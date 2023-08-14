Top 20 Rogue names for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 offers 12 diverse classes and 46 subclasses to choose from during character creation. The game provides extensive customization options, allowing you to adjust your appearance and stats. The character creation system encompasses choices of race, gender, and class, all of which shape your character's personality and actions.

The Rogue class is one of the 12 available options, specializing in stealth, skill, and uncanny reflexes, allowing them to get the upper hand in almost any situation due to their versatility. It has three subclasses: Thief, Arcane Trickster, and Assassin.

Choosing a name in Baldur's Gate involves considering the game's setting, character background, class, and alignment while aiming for uniqueness, coherence with party dynamics, and potential for future expansions. It's crucial to balance realism and fantasy, ensuring easy pronunciation and reflecting personal attachment for an immersive and memorable role-playing experience.

Hence, this piece outlines a compilation of the top 20 names that are most fitting for characters affiliated with the Rogue class while taking these factors into account.

Best Rogue names for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 - Choosing your name (Image via Larian Studios)

Given the variations in characteristics even among members of the same category, selecting a name for your character proves to be quite challenging, particularly for those who struggle with making decisions. Furthermore, it's important to note that the name you opt for is a permanent choice and cannot be altered at a later point in the game.

Here are 20 names you might want to consider for your rogue:

Kagithane Furtivus Schatten Choroi Voleur Kunai Hão Chor Linglung Preveč Kalka Szellem Astucieux Serpiente Caché Sombra Harlequin Quill Wisp Astuzia

These names take inspiration from different languages and are as unique as they can get. However, you can also let your creativity take charge and procure even more unique names that are meaningful to you.

Nevertheless, it's important to remember that the character's name should steer clear of offensive language or slurs, as including such content could lead to consequences such as a ban or alienation from co-op teammates.

While ensuring your character's attractiveness is crucial in Baldur's Gate 3, assigning them a unique and captivating name is equally significant since the name you choose for your avatar will be prominently displayed during multiplayer sessions. Opting for an original name can leave a mark on fellow players, potentially evoking a sense of admiration.