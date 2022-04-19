Top 3 Bowler attack strategies for How We Roll challenge in Clash of Clans

The latest in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans is "How We Roll," based on the Dark Elixir troop, Bowler. Players must use the minimum number of Bowlers in multiplayer battles to win incredible rewards and complete this challenge by April 22.

To accomplish this task as quickly as possible and obtain Resource Potions, users must choose the best Bowler assault techniques.

Most potent Bowler attack strategies for How We Roll challenge in Clash of Clans

3) BoWiBa

The Army composition for the TH12 BoWiBa attack strategy in Clash of Clans is:

5 Ice Golems

9 Witches

12 Bowlers

6 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

4 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Bat Spells Yeti, and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

Bat Spells and Bowlers are used to combat Inferno Towers with this strong ground attack technique. Ice Golems serve as tanks in BoWiBa, while Wizards, Witches, Bats, and Bowlers assault the defenses. Players should try to utilize this attack method during special events in Clash of Clans or Clan Wars because it uses a lot of Dark Elixir.

It begins with creating a funnel with Bowlers and Ice Golems, followed by the usage of Witches and Wizards as support troops to take down defenses. Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, and other high-damage defense structures are taken out by bats.

2) Mass Bowlers

Army composition for TH10 Mass Bowlers attack strategy:

3 Golems

20 Bowlers

5 Wall Breakers

2 Wizards

1 Baby Dragon

4 Earthquake Spells

2 Rage Spell

1 Freeze Spells

1 Poison Spell

1 Healing Spell

This highly offensive attack tactic uses bowlers, Golems, Wizards, Archer Queen, and other soldiers. Since this strike is difficult yet incredibly efficient, players should practice it before utilizing it in clan battles.

Using Poison spells, take down the enemy's clan castle troops during the attack to make room for Bowlers to attack.

Techlipi @techlipi : MASS BOWLER 3 STAR WAR ATTACK STRATEGY TIPS at TH11 | Clash Of Clans Attacks youtu.be/hdsXMYhUs_E?a via @YouTube MASS BOWLER 3 STAR WAR ATTACK STRATEGY TIPS at TH11 | Clash Of Clans Attacks🔥: youtu.be/hdsXMYhUs_E?a via @YouTube

Earthquake spells should be used to establish an entrance for troops. Then make a funnel with the Bowlers and Giants. Along with heroes and Bowlers, Wizards are utilized to demolish the core base. To finish outside structures, use Archers and Baby Dragon.

1) GoWiBo

The following is the army composition for the TH10 GoWiBo attack strategy:

3 Golems

10 Witches

5 Bowlers

2 Healing spells

2 Rage spells

1 Freeze spell

5 Bowlers and Wall Wrecker (clan castle)

GoWiBo is the most dependable and effective ground attack method in Clash of Clans for wars and multiplayer fights. It works best with high-level heroes because building a funnel is crucial in this attacking tactic, and high-level heroes are required.

Players should use Witches and Golems, as well as Archer Queen, to form a funnel. Deploy assistance troops such as Wizards, Witches, Bowlers, and other heroes once the funnel has been built. This will aid in the destruction of the core base. Clear outer buildings with archers and other forces.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer