Top 3 countries where PUBG Mobile is banned due to different reasons (2021)

In recent years, Battle Royale has emerged as one of the most popular gaming segments in the industry, and games such as PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Fortnite have garnered millions of active gamers over a few years.

PUBG Mobile was one of the earliest games that became a global sensation in a brief period. Ever since it was released, the game's popularity has spread like wildfire, and it is one of the highly played games even today.

PUBG Mobile's journey hasn't been an easy one. The title's extreme popularity has been met with repeated obstruction, as several countries have imposed bans on it.

PUBG Mobile: India is not the only country to ban the game

1) India

The boom in the Indian gaming industry can be credited to PUBG Mobile. It was the wild craze of this BR game that brought forth several professional gamers, streamers, and content creators to the global arena.

However, the success of PUBG Mobile was met with lots of controversies. There were several complaints regarding gamers getting addicted to the game and spending money to buy in-game items.

The strained Indo-China relationship caused the Government of India to investigate thousands of applications that had a Chinese origin. The higher authorities objected to several apps and felt they were misusing user data.

In an attempt to stop these malpractices, the government decided to ban several applications from the Google Play Store and the App Store. PUBG Mobile was also named on the list, so it had to face the consequences.

2) China

It will be shocking to discover that China is one of the countries to impose a ban upon PUBG Mobile. The country is known for its strict rules and regulations and has no leniency for games.

The developers have to follow certain norms to make the games available to the public. PUBG Mobile's explicit showcase of violence and blood was one of the significant reasons why it was banned.

The regulatory authorities pressed for a more simplified version of the game, and the developers had to release a new version named Game for Peace. The blood in this version is green and is less violent than PUBG Mobile.

3) Iran

Some time back, the gaming industry faced one of the worst phases as several gamers were victims of the horrific Blue Whale game. It shot up in the headlines as those who played this game had to commit several appalling actions.

The ill effects of this game raised immense terror among players as well as the common public. The higher authorities of several countries stepped in to control the situation.

As a result, the authorities in Iran decided to impose a ban upon several online games that include PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and COD Mobile, among many more.

