Electric-type Pokemon are, well, some of the most electric creatures in the franchise. Pun intended.

Starting in Kanto, fans were treated to the likes of Zapdos, Pikachu, and Jolteon. Moving onto Johto, the Pokedex saw Pichu, Ampharos, and Raikou added among others.

Those Electric-type Pokemon set the bar quite high for future Generations. Hoenn did not add a ton of Electric-types, but it did provide a few that can be put to good use in battle and make great partners.

Top 3 Electric Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Plusle

Plusle and Minun are a bit divisive. They are obvious Pikachu clones, which irks some fans, but can be put to good use. Plusle is arguably better than Minun due to having a higher attack.

Many value attack over defense if the difference is as miniscule as it is with these two counterparts. It has a decent Special Attack and with the Plus Ability, can boost that if partnered in battle with a Minus knowing Minun.

#2 - Electrike

Electrike is actually kind of cute. It is known as the Lightning Pokemon and resembles a wolf pup to an extent. Of course, its stats are a bit lower because it is unevolved, but Electrike is super cool.

It stimulates its legs with electric current, allowing it to run faster than the human eye can even see. This is one Hoenn Pokemon that needs to be captured in order to train and evolve.

#1 - Manectric

Naturally, the only Electric-type Pokemon better than Electrike is its evolution, Manectric. Manectric is incredibly powerful with a base Attack stat of 105 and a matching base Speed stat. That is insanely fast.

After evolving from Electrike, Manectric is able to create thunderclouds from its mane. It then acts as a lightning rod with bolts striking all around it. This led to a legend forming that it was born in lightning and nests where it has struck.