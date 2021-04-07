Hoenn and Generation III continued the expansion of the Pokemon series and added a variety of new Grass-types.

As every new Generation of Pokemon does, additions were made to the Pokedex as trainers traveled to the Hoenn region. Some of those new creatures are still among the most popular today.

When it comes to the Grass-type category, it is one of the most underrated in the franchise. Hoenn provided players with a chance to remedy that, as the Grass-types from this region are incredible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Grass Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Roselia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Roselia was eventually given an evolution in the form of Roserade, but in Generation III, Roselia was the end of the line. Still, it was able to hold its own without that evolution. Roselia was extremely capable in its debut.

It gave fans yet another Grass/Poison-type that tormented opposing Pokemon. A 100 base Special Attack stat is nothing to scoff at. Access to STAB moves such as Mega Drain and Sludge Bomb, along with being able to learn Shadow Ball, made Roselia extremely useful.

#2 - Ludicolo

Image via The Pokemon Company

In all honesty, Ludicolo is one of the most annoying Pokemon of all time. It is annoying in the way it walks, the way it says its own name, and in the way it can be used in battle. The latter is great for those using it to fight other creatures, though.

Its highest stat is its Special Defense at 100. As a Grass/Water-type, it is only weak to Flying, Poison, and Bug. Its available Abilities allow it to either double its Speed during rain, gain HP back during rain, or prevent itself from being confused.

#1 - Sceptile

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Sceptile is one of the best Grass-type Pokemon ever, which makes it the obvious choice for the Hoenn region's number one. Sceptile has 105 Special Attack and 120 Speed. In the games and the anime, it is a very powerful partner.

Eventually, it received a Mega Evolution that gave it a Dragon-typing alongside its normal Grass-typing. That just made it even more powerful. Sceptile is truly an unstoppable force of nature.