Top 3 elements Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.11.0 added to the title 

Update 1.11.0 has been the highlight of the summer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons patrons.

July is usually the quietest month of the game and has added little to the title apart from a handful of new critters and a couple of seasonal events.

Naturally, all eyes were also on August because July marked the end of the content that was programmed into the game.

It's safe to say that update 1.11.0 didn't disappoint. The Fireworks event is one of the most popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons events and was reintroduced with several new items.

Data mines and leaks quickly grabbed headlines and have been the talk of the town ever since. However, leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt.

Be that as it may, the new update has an array of new elements, out of which the following three stand out.

Best elements of update 1.11.0 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fireworks event with new items

Nintendo added the Fireworks event with an array of new items. Devs added 12 new items, taking the number to 24 for those who are new to the title.

The Fireworks event added several new items to Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Boba Milk Tea/Coffee, Popsicles and Cotton Candy have become fan favorites. Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't previously been centered around food items so the inclusion of the aforementioned items was a welcome change for players.

These items can be purchased from Redd's Raffle. Interestingly, consuming these items also increases the players' energy meter - another feature that wasn't available before.

Animal Crossing players can now consume items

Players can not only walk around with Boba Milk Tea/Coffee but can also be seen consuming them.

Animal Crossing players can now consume food items (Image via Nintendo)

This was a feature initially restricted to other characters and NPCs. Animal Crossing villagers looked pretty cute walking around with a cup of coffee and lollies, taking adorable little bites.

The Fireworks event allows players to consume the items they walk around with, a feature that fans had been asking for a really long time.

Datamines and leaks

Data miners have been hard at work and have found evidence of other updates programmed into update 1.11.0, implying that the devs could bring them out sooner rather than later.

The aforementioned consuming element is rumored to be associated with the introduction of Brewster and the Roost.

Nintendo clamps down modding in Animal Crossing (Image via Crossing Channel)

A recent data mine also suggests that the concept of 'fortune' could be introduced as well, which might see the return of Katrina.

The update also came out with several bugs that were addressed by update 1.11.1.

While leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt, they have increased movement around Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has been more or less stagnant since March this year.

