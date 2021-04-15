Top 3 emulators to play Free Fire OB27 update on PCs

Garena Free Fire has quickly become one of the mobile platform's top-grossing titles. In recent years, it has prospered in all respects, including a massive player base and popularity.
Most of its credit goes to the regular updates that the developers add to the game. The most recent update was rolled out on April 14th. After the OB27 update, the game included many UI changes and other updates regarding features and maps.
Players can play Free Fire on iOS and Android devices, but some like to play the game on their PCs. Players can do so by using simulators. Several emulators like BlueStacks and MEmu Play aid the operation of Free Fire on PC.
This article lists some of the best emulators available in the market to play Free Fire on PCs after the OB27 update.
What are the best emulators to play Free Fire after the OB27 update?
#1 - MEmu Play
MEmu Play is a great emulator for players who want to multitask. It also offers great gameplay resolutions with a high-quality recording. Here are the key features of MEmu Play:
- Multiple game accounts or tasks on a single PC at one time with a multi-instance manager.
- Full keymapping support for precise control of keyboard and mouse or gamepad.
- Bigger screen with better graphics; long duration, without limitation of battery or mobile data.
Players can click here to visit MEmu Play’s official website.
#2 - BlueStacks
BlueStacks is an excellent Android emulator that Free Fire players widely use. Many influential streamers and content creators use it because of the variety of features it offers, such as easy key-mapping and a plethora of utility features, including disk clean-up and screenshots.
Here are some of the main features of this emulator:
- Real-time translation
- Players can run multiple games simultaneously
- Ability to record gameplay with a single key
- High definition graphics and high FPS support
- Preset controls availability
Readers can click here to visit the BlueStacks website and download the app.
#3 - GameLoop
Another popular alternative is GameLoop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy. It is a multi-functional simulator that is used by players all over the world, largely due to its lower minimum requirements.
The following are a few critical aspects of GameLoop:
- Faster and accurate controller support
- Offers ultimate graphics and visuals
- Exclusive support of HD+ resolution.
- The lower equipment requirement is 2 GB RAM only
Users can click here to visit the official website of GameLoop.
Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference and that there are several other emulators such as Nox Player, LD players, and more also present that the players can use.
