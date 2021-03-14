Pokemon has a plethora of evil teams across every Generation of the series.

Every single one has some crazy scheme they are trying to pull off. It is typically up to the trainer in the Pokemon games and some other hero to help stop their shenanigans and save the world.

A lot of their objectives made sense for an evil organization. That doesn't mean they weren't completely looney. Some of their goals were downright confusing, in terms of effectiveness and actually being able to pull it off.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 evil Pokemon teams with confusing goals

#3 - Team Yell

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

Team Yell's main goal was to ensure Marnie became the Galar region Pokemon Champion. It was a nice gesture for them to form a fan club of sorts. Compared to real life sports, their motives are a bit strange. Fans of sports teams often want to see their teams persevere and win championships by raw skill.

Team Yell went in the other direction. They would harrass Marnie's opponents and blatantly obstruct their attempts at becoming Champion. Their leader, Piers, is Marnie's brother and had zero idea this was happening. It was pretty confusing as to why they'd go against the will of both siblings and act that way.

#2 - Team Rocket

Image via Game Freak

In both the games and anime, Team Rocket has some confusing goals. The characters of Jessie, James, and Meowth are hell bent on capturing Ash's Pikachu. At times, they give attention to other powerful Pokemon, but time and time again, they fail to capture PIkachu, without ever changing their objective.

In the games, they want money and power. Eventually, Giovanni disappears and that is when the goal is confusing. Instead of starting anew with a different, more available boss, they do everything in their power to contact Giovanni and ask for his return.

#1 - Team Aqua

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Team Aqua's goals are arguably more confusing and unlikely than their counterpart in Team Magma. Team Aqua's main objective was to awaken Kyogre and use its power to create a world covered in water. That's right. They wanted to flood the Earth of the Pokemon universe.

They must not have thought it through, other than trying to live up to the name Team Aqua. Covering the world in water would force them to live in that water. It would cause many Pokemon to go extinct. It would also prevent them from growing food. Poor plan with even poorer execution by this evil team.