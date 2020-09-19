Top 3 famous characters in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a massive character pool, with each providing special active or passive abilities that assist players in-game and give them small buffs. Most characters have passive skills, indirectly affecting players during a match.

These characters come from diverse backgrounds and have their in-game lore, which makes players form an inseparable connection with them. Some can be purchased for free by using in-game gold, while others can only be bought with the help of diamonds (in-game premium currency).

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on phone using Steam Link app: Step by step guide and tips

Over the years, players have selected their favourite characters in the game, based on preferences in combat or just purely because of aesthetic reasons. In this article, we go over three of these characters who are very famous in the Free Fire community.

Top three famous characters in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most famous characters in Garena Free Fire (Image Credits: Wallpaper Access)

DJ Alok has to be the most famous character in the Free Fire community, and every player wants to get his hands on this Brazilian DJ. He has the active ability called Drop the Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases his (and his teammates') moving and sprinting speeds, and also restores HP (Health Points). Thus, his active ability is a must-have in competitive play.

Alok plays a very vital role in matches, aiding in his rise in popularity. His support-type playstyle also enables many aggressive gamers to get frags in games without worrying too much about their HP, which in turn makes him a must-have in high-tier matches. He can be brought in-game using diamonds.

Advertisement

Also read: Rocket League is going free on Epic Games Store, and downloading it will get you $10 worth of credit

#2 Jai (Hrithik Roshan)

Jai is the first Indian character to be added in Free Fire (Image credit: Garena)

Jai is based on the legendary Indian actor Hrithik Roshan, and is among the newest characters introduced in the game. His ability is known as Raging Reload, which refills his weapon ammo to a certain extent after eliminating an opponent.

He could be a very potent pick for aggressive players, and when used correctly, Jai could shred through enemy backlines as well. The Indian Free Fire community is a big fan of this character, and thus, he is one of the most popular characters for now.

He is available from the Free Fire event which gives out this character for free to players, called #BeTheHero.

#3 Hayato

Hayato has a great in-game ability and a good story as well in Free Fire (Image credit: Garena)

Shimada Hayato is a fascinating character, and brings Japanese Samurai vibes to the game. His ability, Bushido, allows players to gain armour penetration when their health is low, and turn the tides of the gunfight by hitting a few headshots.

His popularity emerges from players who play him during matches, and the fans of his in-game lore, which can be found on the Free Fire website. The developers also recently had an Awakened Hayato event, which gave away the awakened version of this character free of cost. He can be purchased with the help of gold as well as diamonds in-game.

Also read: PS5 reveal: Harry Potter game 'Hogwarts Legacy' officially announced — First look and other details

Disclaimer: This list is based on personal preferences and the character's abilities. A character who might be ranked higher is one person's list might be lower on another, and vice versa.