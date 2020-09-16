How to play GTA 5 on phone using Steam Link app: Step by step guide and tips

GTA 5 is the latest installment in the highly-acclaimed Grand Theft Auto series, and has impressed many gamers across the world. It has some of the best graphics and visual effects in terms of video games, and stands as an example for many modern titles. GTA 5 was initially released on 17th September 2013, and garnered global praise.

We might see something GTA 5 related, possibly a trailer or gameplay. @RockstarGames unpinned a tweet yesterday and usually they do that a day before something drops so I’m expecting them — Alexandre | XSX/S 2020 (@mraftw) September 16, 2020

It has been quite a while since the game has launched worldwide, and gamers now play GTA Online, which is frequently updated and has a beautiful map that lets you have fun with friends. As mentioned previously, GTA 5 is one of the best in terms of graphics, and thus, is not officially available for phones yet.

Also read: Rocket League is going free on Epic Games Store, and downloading it will get you $10 worth of credit

However, you can use the Steam Link app on your computer to play GTA 5 on your mobile. In this article, we guide you through this process and suggest some tips to run the game on your smartphone.

Note: Do keep in mind that to play the game on your mobile, you need to keep your computer screen running and have the game available in your Steam account. To make this a successful guide, you must also have a strong internet connection, and the PC and phone need to be on the same network.

Also read: Fortnite: Top 3 locations that may return in Chapter 2 Season 4

How to play GTA 5 on mobile via Steam Link

Step #1- First, you need to download the Steam Link application on your Android via Google Play Store. You can click here to visit the page.

Step #2- You will then be required to pair your device with your computer, after which you should be able to see the device that you are connected to on the same network, and then you can continue this process.

Advertisement

You can connect Steam Link to your PC and mobile device

Also read: Fortnite 'Vendetta Floppers': Everything you need to know

Step #3- Then, you need to press the 'Start Playing' button, and you should see both the computer and mobile screens showcasing the same picture (Low latency gameplay).

Step #4- Navigate your way through the games library and choose GTA 5 and start playing it on your Android device. (If you don't have the game purchased on your Stream account, then you need to buy it by clicking here).

It's disgusting that people hack intro 10+ old year accounts and post unlisted videos on there and then run adverts on them. There was a channel i seen last night adverting "GTA 5 MOBILE FREE" obviously fake... — Luke Games (@LukeGames_) January 17, 2020

Note: If other websites say that any APK for GTA 5 is available for download, please refrain from such websites as they mislead you into downloading malicious software on your device.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to emote as 'Storm' at centre of the Eye of Storm Circle