Fighting-type Pokemon are always some of the strongest and most popular of their respective regions.

When Hoenn came along, that did not change. The likes of Machamp, Heracross, and others from before only left fans excited to see what new Fighting-type Pokemon would be added.

Only a handful were introduced in Generation III, but some of them are incredibly powerful. The Hoenn Pokedex delivered the goods to those eager for even more mighty Fighting-type creatures.

Top 3 Fighting Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Breloom

Image via The Pokemon Company

Breloom is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon with an incredible Attack stat. Its base is 130, which is massive. While it has a ton of weaknesses, its incredible attacking capabilitiesallows it to hold its own quite well.

Advertisement

Being able to attack with STAB Grass and Fighting moves is invaluable. Attacks like Mach Punch and Bullet Seed will allow it to chip away at opponents. Breloom is said to have a fighting technique that mirrors professional boxers, which makes perfect sense considering what it can do in battle.

#2 - Hariyama

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hariyama is known as the Arm Thrust Pokemon. It is incredibly bulky in battle with 140 base HP and 120 base Attack, which sets it up for some great opportunities. It can take some hits and then dish them back out with immense power.

Its muscles and body become as hard as stone when it tenses up. Hariyama stomps the ground, like a sumo wrestler, to gather power. From there, it can throw slaps that send trucks, telephone poles, and of course, other Pokemon flying.

#1 - Blaziken

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Blaziken is notorious for starting the Fire/Fighting-type trend for the Fire starters' final evolution. It is also considered one of the most overpowered Pokemon of all time with its Speed Boost Hidden Ability. Blaziken rules the Hoenn region.

It has a 110 Special Attack and 120 Attack, making it able to use any type of attack it wants in battle, dealing huge damage. Largely regarded as one of the best third evolutions, Blaziken is a force to be reckoned with.