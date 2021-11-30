Top 3 forgotten Twitch streamers who used to be extremely popular

Clearly, Internet fame is a very fickle thing, and it can be understood from the rapidly rising and dying fame of major Twitch streamers. Many streamers rise to fame very quickly, but their popularity dies down equally fast. Sometimes this happens as a consequence of their own actions, and sometimes it might happen due to unfortunate circumstances.

Here are some of the forgotten streamers on Twitch who used to be extremely popular during their prime.

Popular Twitch streamers who have now been forgotten by the world

BadBunny

BadBunny was one of the most notoriously infamous streamers on Twitch. She was unanimously labeled the most entitled streamer on Twitch, and would regularly berate her viewers on her livestream for not donating enough money to her channel. Naturally, this did not sit well with her viewers for too long, and the streamer was soon banned from the platform.

BadBunny 💢 @BadBunnyTwitch ever since i got my hair cut i dont know what to do with it ever since i got my hair cut i dont know what to do with it https://t.co/81gws7pQVY

Although she has now returned to streaming on Twitch, her viewer numbers are significantly lower.

Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon was a very popular streamer who had a large fanbase that was quite notorious. The streamer was banned on Twitch after fans pulled a prank on him causing him to actually get "swatted" on a plane.

However, many believed that this was justice served to Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino, since he would often pull the same pranks on fellow streamers while on streaming live.

Broxh

Broxh was one of the most wholesome streamers on Twitch, who rose to popularity during the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Hailing from New Zealand, Daytona "Broxh" Taputu started streaming to share his rich culture and the traditional Māori art of wood carving known as whakairo. His wood carving streams raked in almost a million followers on his Twitch channel who donated to his channel despite the streamer repeatedly saying that his videos were free.

However, owing to the fast-paced nature of the Internet, the streamer soon lost prominence, and no longer holds the same popularity that he once did.

It's very well known that luck and skill are major factors in achieving popularity on the Twitch platform. In the case of the three streamers listed above, this saying could not have proved to be truer.

