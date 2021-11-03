"Must be under 125 pounds": Streamer Ice Poseidon's alleged Tinder profile leaves the internet enthralled 

YouTuber Ice Poseidon’s alleged Tinder profile has caught the attention of many of his followers. A profile that has shown up online under his name lists a set of requirements that women are expected to meet prior to dating him.

The streamer, whose real name is Paul Denino, has amassed over 745k subscribers on YouTube where he frequently uploads livestream vlogs. He gained popularity online primarily through games like Old School RuneScape and other games of the IRL genre.

Ice Poseidon often streamed on Twitch until he was publicly banned from the platform. Since then, the gamer has moved to Mixer and streams often on YouTube.

What does Ice Poseidon’s alleged Tinder profile read?

The streamer's alleged Tinder profile reads that he stays in Austin, Texas even though he is a Florida native. The 27-year-old’s list of requirements includes:

“Must be taller than 5’9, must make 100k+ a year, must be under 125 pounds, must be loveable and funny. No guy friends, limited girl friends, no pets, no kids, less than 5 previous partners, must be moderate in politics, must be available at least 6 days a week, must be a gamer, must be a 9/10 at least, must be under the age of 22.”

Followers of Ice Poseidon were unsurprisingly shocked by the array of demands put forward. Popular Instagram page defnoodles highlighted the alleged Tinder profile. Under the comment section of the said post, one follower humorously wrote:

“Must be available 6 days a week? No guy friends and limited girl friends? This guy sounds hella clingy”

Other comments read:

Though it has not been confirmed if the profile is authentic, netizens amused themselves by mocking Ice Poseidon.

The streamer did not come forward to speak about his alleged Tinder profile at the time of writing this article.

