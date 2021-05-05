Jumping into a match in Call of Duty: Warzone without the right perks can make gameplay very difficult.

While most players know the best strategies, guns, perks, loadouts, etc., it’s important to be equipped with the right tool before going online. Granted, with most perks, some options are only slightly better than others. Some of the options for these perk slots are very interchangeable, and they often depend on the playstyle of the user. These, though, are roughly the three best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Perks to use in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3

#3 - Tracker

Image via Activision

Ever miss out on a kill and completely lose the target? Tracker leaves footprints behind the paths that players take, making their location easier to find. This can be a big relief when entering a building and having to find which room the enemy is camping in. With Tracker, footprints will indicate where the enemy is hiding.

This perk should easily lead to more kills in Warzone. In terms of yellow perks, though, this has some competition with Amped. This alternative cuts down on the time it takes to switch between weapons, which is great for switching from long range weapons to close range weapons in a short time. Tracker has the advantage, though, of helping win gunfights that would be really hard to win otherwise.

#2 - E.O.D.

Image via Activision

This blue perk can be a lifesaver. With E.O.D., the damage taken from explosions is reduced. In Warzone, RPGs and other explosives can be seen quite frequently. While it’s nice to avoid them all together, the chances of any player getting hit by one of these is quite high. Being able to take an explosion in Warzone, however, is going to annoy the enemy tremendously. It also means a teammate won’t need to come and heal you.

#1 - Overkill

Image via Activision

The red perks might have the highest viable options, but no player can go wrong with Overkill in Warzone. This perk allows players to carry two primary weapons at once. In a game mode like Warzone, getting access to strong weapons is always going to be valuable.

That being said, there are a couple of other decent red perks. Ghost is great for defensive play, since it makes it harder for the enemies to track you. Restock can also be good for players who use grenades frequently. Overkill simply gives the most value regardless of playstyle.