Top 3 streamers with the most notorious ban histories

Twitch is notorious for handing out bans to its streamers, but sometimes, streamers themselves push the limits. Some streamers often openly flout Twitch's guidelines and receive bans for it. These bans, however, are never permanent, and the streamers are usually back on the platform within a day or two.

This article contains a list of some of the streamers who received several bans from Twitch owing to their behavior on the platform.

Top Twitch streamers with the worst ban histories

1) Amouranth

Amouranth is one of the top streamers to have received multiple Twitch bans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Amouranth is one of the most popular ASMR streamers on Twitch. Due to the s*xual nature of her content, Amouranth has received multiple bans on Twitch. However, much to the dissatisfaction of many in the community, Amouranth always returns to her streams within a day or two of her bans. The streamer herself is unaffected by trolls on the internet who call her various names, since she is satisfied with the amount of money she makes.

2) Indiefoxx

Indiefoxx was banned from Twitch several times (Image via Sportskeeda)

Indiefoxx is yet another streamer who has been banned from Twitch several times due to the s*xually provocative nature of the content she shares on her channel. In fact, the streamer received six bans from the platform, only to come back within a few days. This upset many streamers, since many prominent streamers, like Dr DisRespect, received permanent bans for undisclosed reasons. However, streamers like Indiefoxx openly flouted Twitch guidelines and found themselves back on the platform after a few days.

3) xQc

A list of Twitch bans cannot be made without including the controversial Felix "xQc" Lengyel. The Just Chatting and GTA streamer has received a total of five bans from Twitch. While the first three times were because he streamed explicit content, the fourth time was because he livestreamed the Olympics.

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

His fifth ban, however, came after he was copyright struck for streaming Kanye West's DONDA.

Inb4 xQc got copyright struck for streaming DONDA



So he decides to sue Kanye — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 14, 2021

Despite all these bans, xQc is still one of the prime Twitch streamers. In fact, amidst the entire wave of transfers from Twitch to YouTube, xQc revealed that he has signed a two-year contract with Twitch.

Although these streamers have received multiple bans on Twitch, they always end up back on the platform. This has, in turn, confused many streamers about Twitch's ban policies.

Also Read

Note: The list is numbered solely for the purpose of organization.

Edited by Sabine Algur