A lot of Poke Balls have been introduced over the years, but not all of these Pokemon catching tools are as useful as others.

The likes of the Master Ball and Quick Ball are some of the most useful Poke Balls in the entire Pokemon franchise. They are the pinnacle of Pokemon trainer tools, allowing trainers to catch their future battle partners.

Some Poke Balls can be considered quite useless and pointless when compared to the aforementioned. The majority of trainers just don't find themselves using these to catch Pokemon.

Top 3 useless Poke Balls in Pokemon

#3 - Moon Ball

The Moon Ball has a great concept. It is a Poke Ball that increases the chances of catching Pokemon that can evolve or have evolved via the Moon Stone. This includes the male and female Nidoran lines, Clefairy line, Jigglypluff line, Skitty line, and Munna line.

That is a very small amount of Pokemon allotted to an exclusive Poke Ball. Trainers will likely send out a Poke Ball, Great Ball, or Ultra Ball to catch one of these rather than the Moon Ball.

#2 - Love Ball

The Love Ball increases the chances of catching a Pokemon of the opposite gender. The Love Ball made its first appearance in HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Unless trainers hunt for a shiny or specific gender for breeding, it is very rare for trainers to be hunting for the same species. It is also very rare for a trainer to possess a Love Ball or use it over one of the other Poke Balls.

#1 - Level Ball

The Level Ball is likely to succeed for a trainer that has a Pokemon with a much higher level than the wild Pokemon. The success rate increases depending on the trainer's Pokemon being less than double, more than double, or four times the wild Pokemon's level.

That is something trainer's don't often look at. Players in the Pokemon games will typically use a Poke Ball, Great Ball, or Ultra Ball, depending on the wild Pokemon's level. The Level Ball goes completely ignored and becomes a little redundant.