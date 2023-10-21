Top 3 ways to farm Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event

Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event has brought plenty of event-exclusive troops and Mashup Medals to help clashers earn rewards before Halloween. Players must farm Sour Elixir to unlock the troops as rewards and gather medals to trade them for exciting hero skins, magic items, and more. As a result, the community is looking for ways to easily farm more Sour Elixir.

This article brings you the best ways to farm Sour Elixir faster in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event.

Here are the top 3 ways to farm Sour Elixir faster in Clash of Clans Mashup Madness

As the Clash-O-Ween went live, Sour Elixir became the most crucial potion. The builder created some special troops to help you in multiplayer battles, and following the recent maintenance break on October 20, 2023, these troops are stronger than ever. However, clashers can use them only after unlocking them with Sour Elixir.

Therefore, here are the top three ways to farm this mysterious green potion faster.

3) Use the Sour Elixir Cauldron

Sour Elixir Cauldron (Image via Supercell)

After the update, players can place a new Sour Elixir Cauldron in their Home Village. This cauldron will work like the resource mines and brew this magical green potion. Once placed, it will corrupt one of your elixir storages to store it. This is an incredible way to farm Sour Elixir in Clash of Clans.

According to official information, this special elixir, once accrued, cannot be lost. The Sour Elixir Cauldron will generate the potion each time your opponents loot it. However, the cauldron's production rate is slightly reduced.

2) Attack more villages

Players can collect more Sour Elixir in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event by attacking enemy villages. Participate in multiplayer battles and destroy enemy territories to earn more of these green elixirs. Gamers should train the troop combination they are most comfortable with to ensure three stars from every attack.

However, we suggest training Goblins or Super Goblins to farm Sour Elixirs faster. Many village chiefs have put their Sour Elixir storages and cauldrons outside the boundary walls. Drop the goblins close to the storages to loot all the magic potions, then surrender.

Players can also use Jump Spells if the storages are inside the boundary walls. Use Freeze Spells to freeze the nearby enemy defenses while your Goblins loot.

1) Look out for giveaways

You can earn Sour Elixir from giveaways (Image via Twitter/Clash Ninja)

This is probably the easiest way to collect Sour Elixir in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event. Supercell has provided a lot of this unique elixir and medals to content creators for giveaways. Thus, many provide giveaway links on their official social pages. Players can use those links to collect plenty of free Sour Elixirs and Mashup Medals.

Each link provides thousands of elixirs and medals to gamers for free. Gamers should follow the social media pages of their favorite content creators for these links. However, it is worth noting that even though these links can be used across multiple accounts, they can only be used once per account.

The Sour Elixir is a crucial asset for every clasher until the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event’s end, i.e., November 1, 2023. Therefore, gamers need to farm them faster to unlock all the rewards available before November. However, the Mashup Medals they gather will be tradable two days after the event ends, i.e., November 3, 2023.