Diamonds in Garena Free Fire are used to make various purchases, and players can acquire a wide variety of exclusive items via in-game currency. Players crave to obtain all such things in the quick-paced Battle Royale title.

However, diamonds aren't free, and the users must spend real money from their pockets to purchase them. Like top-up websites, numerous means can be used to acquire in-game.

This article lists out the top 3 ways to top-up Free Fire diamonds as of March 2021.

Top 3 ways to top up Free Fire Diamonds in March 2021

#1 In-game top-up

Players can directly purchase diamonds in-game. Follow the steps below to purchase them:

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire and tap on the 'Diamond' icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the player's screen. Choose the desired number of diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: Finally, players can make the payment via the required method. Diamonds will be credited to their accounts.

Developers of Free Fire have added several top-up events that allow users to receive several items for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido is among the most used top-up websites, and it offers the users a 100% bonus on the first purchase. Follow the given steps to procure the currency via Games Kharido:

Step 1: First, the players have to visit the official website of Games Kharido. Click here to visit it.

Step 2: Tap on the "Free Fire" option and log in via any of the two available methods, i.e., Facebook or Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Choose the mode of payment and top-up option. Once the purchase has been successfully processed, the diamonds will be added to the account.

#3 Codashop

Codashop is the final option on this list. Similar to Games Kharido, it is another top-up website that the players can use. They are not required to create/login to an account or directly top-up diamonds using their Player ID. Follow these steps to top-up the currency:

Step 1: Visit the Codashop website. The link for the webpage is given below:

Codashop: Click here.

Step 2: Select the "Free Fire" option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Choose the recharge/top-up and payment option. The currency will be added to the account of the player after the purchase has been made.

