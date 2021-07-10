Top 4 classic Animal Crossing July events excluded from New Horizons

Even though Nintendo has dubbed July the quietest month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a couple of events have already surfaced. The Tanabata Festival came to a glorious end on July 7th, with Marine Day breathing air just a day after.

A few more events like the Cowboy Festival and the Bug-Off are lined up for the month. However, just like last month, several iconic events in the Animal Crossing franchise haven't been programmed into the game.

Events missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

La-Di Day

Despite Animal Crossing: Wild World missing out on several holiday events, it has introduced several interesting side-quest style activities to the franchise.

On the second Saturday of every odd-numbered month, all the villagers would participate in a competition and celebrate La-Di Day.

La-Di Day took place on the second Saturday of every odd numbered month (Image via Animal Crossing fandom

Interestingly, La-Di Day would've taken place this Saturday in July, and players would've witnessed each villager sing a new town tune for others to try and impress them.

They had the prerogative to decide whether or not they liked the tune and had the option to set it as a default tune for their town. It was a pretty hilarious event as the more users rejected villagers, the angrier gamers got and the harder they tried.

Yay Day

Another event introduced to New World but never making it to any other iteration in the Animal Crossing franchise was Yay Day. It was much like La-Di Day and allowed players to interact with the villagers on their islands by exchanging compliments.

The lead-up to the event would see villagers practice their compliments while chatting with players to perfect their phrases.

Yay Day enabled players to exchange compliments with villagers on their islands (Image via svg)

On every fourth Sunday of an odd-numbered month, it took place, and villagers would offer players compliments, expecting one in return. This event offered no reward but increased player's friendship level with the villagers on their island.

Morning Aerobics

Copper, the police dog, was an indispensable part of the previous entries in Animal Crossing.

Every day from July 25th through to the end of August, Officer Copper used to take a break from duty to host daily fitness exercises in front of the wishing well.

Copper the police dog would lead the exercise routine (Image via Nookpedia)

It wasn't surprising to see users miss this event as it took place at 6 AM. They could participate in this routine to try and complete all eight exercises.

Hometown Day

This event was restricted to the western regions and would take place on any random day in July.

On this day, Tortimer, the Mayor of the towṇ, used to stop by the wishing well to celebrate the town's uniqueness. It was a one-day event but participating in it allowed players to grab one of fifteen train station models.

Tortimer used to talk about the beauty of the town on this event (Image via Animal Crossing fandom)

In addition, Tortimer would also talk about how great the town was and awarded visitors.

