Top 4-star characters that need a buff in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

Honkai Star Rail boasts animesque visuals and a wide variety of characters. Each character, treading on different paths, is categorized into different rarities. While the 5-star characters are considered to be superior, the 4-stars also pack a punch. However, some 4-star units are in dire need of a buff as they do not have much of an impact on the battlefield.

This article lists five 4-star characters that need a buff in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Arlan, Herta, Natasha, and others need a buff in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail

5) Qingque

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

A librarian and a diviner of the Divination Commission on Xianzhou Luofu, Qingque is a Quantum Erudition character who specializes in simultaneously dealing damage to multiple enemies. She is obtainable through all limited-time and standard warp banners. Additionally, she was a featured character in Luocha’s limited-time banner. Hence, many players might already own her.

Qingque’s primary source of damage is her enhanced basic attack. She draws jade tiles with her skill, ultimate, and at the beginning of a turn. If she has four jade tiles of the same suit, her subsequent basic attack gets enhanced.

Qingque can deal a reasonable amount of damage, but it's heavily dependent on luck. Therefore, players might face complications while using her, which is why she can definitely use a buff in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

4) Hook

Hook's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Fersman’s adoptive daughter and the self-proclaimed boss of The Moles, Hook is a Fire Destruction character. She excels in dealing DoT (damage over time) damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. Hook will be featured when the limited-time banner for Fu Xuan is released, allowing players to obtain Eidolons.

Hook’s ultimate deals Fire damage to a single enemy, enhancing her next skill. Her skill deals Fire damage to a single foe and inflicts Burn on them for two turns. Additionally, her enhanced skill deals Fire damage to a single enemy and nearby opponents with a 100% chance of Burning them for two turns.

Hook must be buffed in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail as her damage output is substandard compared to Luka, who excels at dealing DoT damage.

3) Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the few doctors hailing from the Underworld, Natasha wields the Physical element and treads on the Abundance path. Players obtain her during the Trailblaze Mission Lying in Rust.

Natasha excels at restoring her allies’ HP. Her ultimate unleashes a burst of healing that heals all allies on the battlefield. Also, her passive talent boosts her outgoing heals when healing an ally with 30% or lower HP.

As a free-to-play healer, Natasha needs to be buffed in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail because others such as Luocha and Bailu overshadow her.

2) Herta

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The master of Herta Space Station, Herta is an Ice Erudition character specializing in AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Players can obtain her after completing Simulated Universe for the first time for free.

Herta’s passive talent seizes the spotlight among her kit as it launches a follow-up attack and deals colossal damage. Her skill deals Ice damage to all enemies, and if their health is 50% or higher, the dealt damage increases by 20%.

Herta can definitely use a buff in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail, as Serval, a fellow Erudition-pathed character. overshadows her by dealing an enormous amount of damage.

1) Arlan

Arlan's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The Head of Herta Space Station’s Security department, Arlan is a Lightning Destruction character specializing in simultaneously dealing damage to multiple enemies. Trailblazers can obtain him by warping in the limited-time and standard banner.

Arlan’s kit revolves around dealing damage at the expense of his health, and his ultimate deals Lightning damage to three adjacent enemies. He is a very niche character with the lowest pick rate in most Honkai Star Rail activities.

Arlan sorely needs a buff in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail to shine on the battlefield as his damage output is simply mediocre. Furthermore, he has poor survivability in various end-game activities.