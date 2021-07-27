Top 5 Admin Usernames on Roblox

Administrators are some of the most prolific users in the developing/gaming platform Roblox.

These Admin players are the ones who have received the administrator badge on the site. More often than not, they are employees of Roblox and some even get special privileges.

Admins can IP ban players, unban those who they deem worthy, control functions of Roblox, and even add or edit items in the Avatar Shop. They are typically spotted with their badges and their notable usernames.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Roblox Admin usernames

#5 - 4runningwolves

Image via Roblox Corporation

4runningwolves is a great Roblox Admin username. It doesn't make a lot of sense, but it sounds cool nonetheless. Imagine being punished or banned and it says "you were banned by 4runningwolves."

It is a bit comical and evokes a fun image of running wolves to mind.

#4 - wallpapersteak

Image via Roblox Corporation

Another incredible Roblox Admin username is wallpapersteak. It, again, makes little sense, but conjures a hilarious image. Is it a wallpaper that is designed with steaks? Or is it made of steaks? Meat being glued to a wall is kind of comical.

#3 - UntastyBrains

Image via Roblox Corporation

UntastyBrains is exactly what one would think it is. This Roblox Admin is decked out like a zombie. The avatar is clad in a goofy outfit alongside a diploma to hilarious effect.

Zombies are known for eating brains and the username UntastyBrains works perfectly with the avatar.

#2 - pizza_shadows

Image via Roblox Corporation

Usernames aren't supposed to make sense, it seems, and Roblox Admin pizza_shadows has captured that idea perfectly. His avatar currently has nothing to do with pizza, but the thought of shadowy pizza slowly creeping onto one's porch for delivery is too good.

#1 - MyCatIsWatching

Image via Roblox Corporation

The best Roblox Admin username is definitely MyCatIsWatching. The avatar has a cat on its shoulders, bringing the title to life. It is clearly a comedic username, because as most gamers with cats know, they spend a lot of time on the desk and keep getting in the way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul