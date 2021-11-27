Top 5 best Pokimane quotes of 2021

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is arguably the most influential female content creator of all time.

Pokimane initially blew up in fame around the end of 2017 after switching to the then recently released Fortnite. The content creator initially started her career around the same year by posting gameplay and commentary streams related to League of Legends.

Currently, Pokimane has almost 8.4 million followers on Twitch along with a combined 8.1 million subscribers on YouTube. The following article looks at some of the best quotes from the streamer in the past year.

pokimane @pokimanelol you know you’re dead to me when i remove the emojis out of your name in my phone 😤 you know you’re dead to me when i remove the emojis out of your name in my phone 😤

5 best Pokimane quotes from 2021

5) When Pokimane hit back at haters by asking a simple question

While her popularity and the loyalty of her fanbase has never been under doubt, Pokimane has had more than her fair share of haters as well. She was famously involved in long feuds with the likes of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, Calvin “Leafyishere” Vail, and YouTuber ItsAGundam.

pokimane @pokimanelol if you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight? 👁️👄👁️ if you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight? 👁️👄👁️

In August 2021, Pokimane had a simple question for her haters. Needless to say, the internet icon had a fair point:

"If you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight?"

4) When Pokimane praised God for graphics of the world

The past two decades have led to an increased importance being given to graphics and gameplay. This is obviously a result of technological advancements and increasing competition in the gaming industry. In May 2021, Pokimane praised God for the quality of graphics “outside.”

pokimane @pokimanelol whenever i go outside, i’m just amazed by how good the graphics are like damn..

god rlly popped off... whenever i go outside, i’m just amazed by how good the graphics are like damn.. god rlly popped off...

The streamer reminded fans that the witty side of her personality was still very much intact:

"Whenever I go outside, I’m just amazed by how good the graphics are like damn.. god rlly popped off..."

3) When Pokimane defended herself by attacking her haters

Pokimane has often complained about the treatment meted out to female gamers in comparison to male gamers. She believes that viewers tend to be more focused on their looks rather than skills.

In November 2021, she hit back at a viewer who called her chubby:

“Yeah, this is my life. Sitting here having people pay to call me "chubby". Does that say more about me or about you?”

2) When Pokimane decided to limit donations to $5

Recently, Pokimane announced that she was limiting the maximum donation on her Twitch channel to $5. The streamer posted a heart-warming message on Twitter thanking her fans for all the support over the years.

pokimane @pokimanelol



Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 https://t.co/QhrusbDFxD

She claimed she was past the point where she needed financial support from her viewers. The streamer also encouraged them to instead donate their money to creators who need it more:

“Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.”

1) When Pokimane reminded people about body positivity

Pokimane has been a trail-blazing creator who has made it easier for other women to succeed in the gaming industry. At the same time, she regularly speaks about body positivity and discourages people from judging others on the basis of looks.

pokimane @pokimanelol let people wear what they want!

date who they want!

do what they want!



as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else, mind ya damn business 💖 let people wear what they want! date who they want! do what they want!as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else, mind ya damn business 💖

In February 2021, the streamer had a very clear message for her fans:

"Let people wear what they want! Date who they want! Do what they want! As long as it doesn't hurt anyone else, mind ya d*mn business."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

