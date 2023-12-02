Top 5 budget defenders to use in eFootball 2024 mobile

eFootball 2024 mobile has a new feature that allows players across all platforms to compete against each other, which has attracted new players. The importance of budget players in creating a proper roster has also notably increased.

Acquiring powerful defenders becomes a crucial part of creating a sturdy roster. Center defenders are responsible for keeping your defensive structure from breaking apart during transitions, and purchasing the right players under a minimal budget becomes quite the task.

So, this article lists five budget-friendly defenders to ensure victories without overspending.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

Kim Min-Jae, Marc Guehi, and other ideal budget defenders in eFootball 2024 mobile

5) Kim Min-Jae

Kim Min-Jae was one of the star performers for Napoli’s league triumph in the 2022-2023 Serie A season. He became a sensation and now regularly features for FC Bayern Munich following a big summer transfer. In eFootball 2024 mobile, he's one of the best budget defenders and a valuable asset to your team.

The player card with 79 OVR costs only 47,000 GP and can reach 86+ ratings through progression training. You can train him till Level 27, leaving viable space to mold him into becoming your team’s defender general.

4) Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has been a crucial member of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. His defensive skills have been monumental in keeping the struggling South London football club getting consecutive midtable finishes in the first division. In eFootball 2024 mobile, the talented young defender's Man Marking, Aerial Superiority, and Acrobatic Clear player skills have made him one of the best budget defenders.

The player card for 77 OVR costs only 29,000 GP and has the potential to reach 90+ ratings with proper training. You can train him till Level 36, which leaves ample space for him to become a regular starter in your roster.

3) Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva is said to be an upcoming star coming out of Portugal's football setup owing to his defensive prowess, blocking ability, and long-ball expertise. The 20-year-old ball-playing center defender is a regular starter for SL Benfica, with various clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid CF trying to land his signature.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, the player's 77 OVR card costs only 17,000 GP and can be trained up to Level 44. It has the potential to reach over 90 in ratings with progression training. His base card possesses 75 defensive engagement, 76 physical contact, 71 tackling, and 74 stamina, making him a feasible budget option for your defensive line.

Check out how to earn eFootball coins in the title to buy this player.

2) Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand has turned a few eyes around with strong defensive displays in La Liga. The French-Spanish defender for Real Sociedad starts regularly, playing an instrumental role in keeping the European qualification hopes alive in the current season.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, he can be the trump card for your roster. His card costs 47,000 GP and can be trained till Level 31 with the potential to reach 87+ in ratings. The base card has notable attributes, including 79 tackling, 75 defensive awareness, 77 jump, and 75 physical contact.

1) Leo Ostigard

Leo Ostigard has rejuvenated his standing in world football. After a struggling start to his career, he moved to Napoli in the 2022-23 and immediately became an impactful player in their league triumph in that season. Since then, he has been a consistent performer for Napoli and Norway's national team.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, he possesses several player skills like Weighted Pass and Fighting Spirit. The 74 OVR card can be trained till Level 33 with the potential to reach 85+ in ratings. The Norwegian’s base card has noteworthy attributes like 80 aggression, 78 jump, 74 tackling, and 73 defensive engagement, making this 20,000 GP card a commendable budget choice.

Thus, we conclude our foray into the best budget defenders in the title. Check out the best formations for beginners in eFootball 2024 mobile to stay ahead of the competition.