Call of Duty: Top 5 Warzone weapons you need to use after the Season 3 update

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 was released on April 22nd, and multiple weapons were hit with a nerf. This confused players about the choice of weapon in battle royale.

Having said that, there are a few specific weapons that can be regarded as the best available in COD: Warzone. After fan-favorite weapons such as the Groza, AUG, and the M16 were hit by notable nerfs in the new update, multiple players have been left wondering which primary weapon to equip in their loadout.

This article discusses the top five weapons in COD: Warzone that players must use after the Season 3 update.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

5 must-use weapons in COD: Warzone Season 3

#5 - Krig 6

After receiving notable boosts to its damage multipliers with the season three update, the Krig 6 has become one of the most powerful weapons in COD: Warzone. With the added ability to increase the weapon's magazine size to 60 with the help of attachments, the Krig 6 is a weapon that players should definitely try out in the new season.

#4 - QBZ-83

After recent buffs in the season three update, the QBZ-83 has not become extremely lethal and grants enhanced mobility to players in COD: Warzone. The assault rifle features an extremely high rate of fire, allowing players to spray bullets on enemies to their heart's content. Additionally, a boosted magazine capacity of 60 bullets will definitely allow players to be more aggressive in COD: Warzone.

#3 - CR-56 AMAX

Arguably one of the best assault rifles in COD: Warzone, the CR-56 AMAX features an extremely low recoil, allowing players to take down multiple enemies with a single spray. Additionally, the assault rifle features 7.62 ammo, allowing the CR-56 AMAX to double up as a mid-range weapon as well.

Because this weapon was not affected by the recent update, it is safe to say that the CR-56 AMAX will definitely become one of the strongest weapons in COD: Warzone Season 3.

#2 - XM4

Another assault rifle that wasn't affected by the Season 3 update in COD: Warzone, the XM4, features an extremely high fire rate along with a very quick reload time. The XM4 is an excellent assault rifle when it comes to fighting against enemies at close range. On top of everything, the weapon features a fairly low recoil, allowing players to take out multiple enemies with a well-controlled spray.

#1 - RAM-7

Arguably the best assault rifle available in COD: Warzone, the RAM-7 features, and extremely high fire rate while also flaunting a fairly long range. Apart from the fact that players can increase the weapon's magazine capacity by using special attachments, the RAM-7 also features a 1.5x damage multiplier when targeting enemies within close range of the player.

Undoubtedly these features make the RAM-7 one of the best weapons in COD: Warzone, and it will be interesting to see what impact the weapon has during Season 3.